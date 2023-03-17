UFC 286 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3?

We are a day away from witnessing one of the biggest trilogies in the history of the UFC. Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will headline UFC 286 for the welterweight title. Usman had already defeated Edwards in 2016 when they first met at UFC on Fox: Dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2. Later, both combatants went their own paths. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ went on to become of the greatest welterweights of all time by staying undefeated and defending his title. Meanwhile, in the shadows of the welterweight division, ‘Rocky’ was racking up back-to-back wins. But was always regarded as an underdog welterweight fighter.

But, it all changed last year at UFC 278. ‘Rocky,’ who was still an underdog in his rematch with Usman, was being dominated by the then champion. However, he landed a ferocious kick in the last round and knocked ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ out cold. That night, an underrated fighter Edwards from England became the new world champion.

This was the first time someone had knocked out Usman. In fact, it was his first loss in the UFC. Now Usman is coming with all that fire for his revenge. On the other hand, ‘Rocky’ looks in his best shape for his first title defense.

ALSO READ: UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 Payouts, Purses, and Salaries- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

Apart from the welterweight fight, we have a blockbuster lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event. Thus, the excitement is high for UFC 286. Ahead of the event, let’s check out ways you can watch the pay-per-view.

Can you watch UFC 286 on Reddit Stream?

By now, many die-hard fans would have purchased the pay-per-view to see the welterweight title match. Some of you, though, might be relying on Reddit to stream the event. However, as it violates company policies, it is not a suitable alternative.

Reddit has a stringent policy against international piracy. Accounts that upload links or stream live material from Reddit URLs will be suspended in accordance with Reddit’s copyright policy. Hence, if any links or live streams of the event are uploaded, the website will delete them.

As a result, users won’t be able to stream the pay-per-view on Reddit. You may still watch one of the biggest trilogies of the year legally, though, using some legal options available.

How to watch Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3?

On March 18, FC 286 will take place inside the O2 Arena in London, England. You may watch the main card live on ESPN and Disney in the USA by acquiring a subscription. If you already have a subscription, all you need to do to watch the event is buy the pay-per-view.

On BT Sport, fans in the UK can catch the action live. For the Indian fight fans, the main card of UFC 286 will be live on Sony LIV App. You will have to buy a subscription to watch it.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3: What Did ‘The Notorious’ Say About the Trilogy?

Around 5:00 PM GMT, the preliminary card of UFC 286 is supposed to begin. Thereafter, perhaps at approximately 7:00 PM GMT, the fights on the preliminary card will start. The Main Card will begin on March 18, 2023, at 9:00 PM GMT. In India, the main card will start at around 2:30. Timings might alter depending on how long the previous bouts were.

Let us know your predictions about the UFC 283 fights.