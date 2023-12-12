UFC 296 Commentary Team: Will Joe Rogan Be There for Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

The last UFC pay-per-view event of the year 2023 is almost here. The excitement for the same is hard to contain as the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion has a few top-class fights with Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington in the main event. Not just this, but the details of the commentators are now confirmed and include the all-time famous UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

As confirmed by MMA Junkie, the UFC 296 commentary team will feature a few of the well-known faces. It will include the ‘JRE’ podcast host Joe Rogan, former fighter Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik.

The event will be a blockbuster featuring some of the well-known fights including title defences. Just before the Covington vs. Edwards bout, the co-main features Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval for the flyweight title.

UFC 296: Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards Overview

The awaited final event is set to grace the octagon and fans’ hearts. The event will feature a welterweight championship title fight between ‘Chaos’ and ‘Rocky’.

As the fight is getting nearer, the trash talk drama is going higher and giving entertainment to fans. Covington, who is known for his trash talks made a nasty remark towards his opponent Edwards.

‘Chaos’, who is #3 in the welterweight rankings holds the professional fighting record of 17-3-0. Whereas the English fighter Edwards is the current welterweight champion and has a record of 21-3-0. Both these fighters possess a stellar set of fighting skills and will therefore give a tough time to each other.

The 35-year-old fighter Covington has an amazing hold in wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Meanwhile, Edwards has incredible striking skills. Both these fighting styles are completely different as one takes place on the feet and the other on the ground. The art of striking combines punches, knees, kicks and even elbows whereas wrestling and BJJ involve grappling.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold and who takes home the victory. But as much as we are excited for the final fight, the build-up is no less and is equally keeping the audience on their toes.