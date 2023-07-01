Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg UFC Fight: Everything We Know So Far

Nobody could’ve predicted that we would be in talks to see Mark Zuckerberg Vs Elon Musk in a battle inside a ring. However, both the billionaires have made their name for making surprising decisions and they do not back away from making bold moves. It all began with Musk replying to a fan on Twitter. However, now it is a full fledged feud with several celebrities and combat sports athletes taking their side.

Zuckerberg is not new to the world of Mixed Martial Arts. The Meta CEO has had the privilege to watch his own private UFC event. What’s more, not only does he have a partnership with UFC, but he has also trained in MMA and competed in a few tournaments.

This did not scare away Elon Musk from a challenge who was more than happy to enter into a cage fight with the Meta CEO.

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg

On 22nd June Musk claimed that he was open to a fight against Zuckerberg if the Meta CEO was up for it. This comments spread on the news like a wildfire and reached the Meta CEO who did not back away from the challenge.

UFC head honcho Dana White got involved and put the whole world on red alert as he claimed that he spoke with both the billionaire. White confirmed that both the billionaires are truly serious about the fight.

Afterwards, many MMA and UFC fighters started coming out claiming that they are willing to train the billionaire they support for an upcoming fight. Recent news suggest that the fight could take place at the Roman Coloseum. Furthermore, Musk even agreed to fan’s suggestion that Joe Rogan should referee the fight.

Who wants to train the billionaires?

UFC P4P #1 fighter and heavyweight champion Jon Jones came out to support Mark Zuckerberg claiming that he wants to train the Meta CEO for a fight against Musk. On the other hand former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre who is also regarded by many as the GOAT of UFC came forward to claim that he wants to train Elon Musk for his fight against the Meta CEO.

However, it was not so surprising when Musk agreed to train under GSP for the fight. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s MMA trainer is not confident about who will win if Musk and Zuckerberg fight.

What’s more controversial influencer Andrew Tate has also entered the feud. He is claiming that he has a score to settle against the Meta CEO is winning to train Elon Musk for the fight. Jorge Masvidal, Sean Strickland and even ‘Mini Khabib’ Hasbulla are rooting for Musk. On the other hand Charles Oliveira, Henry Cejudo are rooting for Zuckerberg. Who do you think will win if the fight goes through?