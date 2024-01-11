Fans’ Concerns Rise as Conor McGregor Aims for 20th Career Knockout Comeback: “Don’t Break a Leg”
Souvik Roy
|Published
The noted UFC icon Conor McGregor spiced up the start of 2024 for UFC fans with the announcement of his return. However, it’s been several days since then, and recent updates state that McGregor has turned ‘Mystic Mac’ once more. Lately, ‘The Notorious’ took to his own ‘X’ account and gave out a ‘Notorious’ style prediction for his return fight, along with some personal statistics.
Advertisement
Most fans may know that McGregor has 19 (T)KO victories in his pro-MMA career to date. His prediction said that his return fight on 29 June this year would mark the 20th (T)KO victory of his pro-MMA career. The Irishman penned:
“Coming back for my 20th KO in professional MMA competition.”
Advertisement
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1745078423427367364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
McGregor’s huge following on ‘X’ ensures that none of his updates go unnoticed. But this one particularly got his followers polarized. Many of them wished him the best in the comments section and wanted his prediction to come true. But there were others as well who asked him to avoid the worst-case scenario.
Advertisement
Another one wrote, “Looking forward to see that”
One more fan presented a skeptical take. He wrote, “I don’t know what to say”.
Another follower thought differently. He wrote, “Chandler going to ko you man”.
McGregor may be preparing to knock the lights out of his rival. But recent reports revealed that his opponent, Michael Chandler, also has a prediction for him. It also won’t be wrong to say that ‘Iron’s’ desires are equally vicious.
Michael Chandler wants to end the career of Conor McGregor with a brutal Beatdown
‘Iron’ recently appeared in an interview on YouTube with the noted ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto, where he revealed his plans for tackling McGregor. While ‘Mystic Mac’ has planned the way to his victory, his rival Chandler has far more damaging plans for ‘The Irishman’. The former Bellator star said:
“I think I’ll dominate him in a fashion that, it’s almost as if he can keep trying to come back, but he will have lost the fan’s interest after I do what I’m going to do to him on June 29.”
Well, the stakes of the fight have already been high right from the time when McGregor announced his return. The severe digs that the two are taking at each other indicate that June 29 is going to be a big day for McGregor, Chandler, UFC fans and Dana White & Co. as well.
Share this article