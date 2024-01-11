Fans’ Concerns Rise as Conor McGregor Aims for 20th Career Knockout Comeback: “Don’t Break a Leg”

One fan said, “Don’t break a leg this time”. This fan was probably wary of McGregor’s brutal injury against Poirier and did not want another similar fate.

Another one wrote, “Looking forward to see that”

One more fan presented a skeptical take. He wrote, “I don’t know what to say”.

Another follower thought differently. He wrote, “Chandler going to ko you man”.

McGregor may be preparing to knock the lights out of his rival. But recent reports revealed that his opponent, Michael Chandler, also has a prediction for him. It also won’t be wrong to say that ‘Iron’s’ desires are equally vicious.

Michael Chandler wants to end the career of Conor McGregor with a brutal Beatdown

‘Iron’ recently appeared in an interview on YouTube with the noted ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto, where he revealed his plans for tackling McGregor. While ‘Mystic Mac’ has planned the way to his victory, his rival Chandler has far more damaging plans for ‘The Irishman’. The former Bellator star said:

“I think I’ll dominate him in a fashion that, it’s almost as if he can keep trying to come back, but he will have lost the fan’s interest after I do what I’m going to do to him on June 29.”

Well, the stakes of the fight have already been high right from the time when McGregor announced his return. The severe digs that the two are taking at each other indicate that June 29 is going to be a big day for McGregor, Chandler, UFC fans and Dana White & Co. as well.