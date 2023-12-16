UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Date, Time, & More – Everything We Know About the Event So Far

This year at UFC, we witnessed numerous iconic moments, from Jon Jones’ comeback to the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira rivalry, along with several other noteworthy events. Looking ahead to next year, fight fans are already excited and waiting for the first four events. There’s no telling what kind of moments might be in store for fans. Speaking of next year’s events, the first one will feature Sean Strickland taking on Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297. As excitement builds for this event, let’s check out what we know so far about it.

Advertisement

Talking about UFC 297, Sean Strickland, who shocked everyone by winning the title against Israel Adesanya, will defend his Middleweight Title this year against the man who has a heated feud with Adesanya: Dricus Du Plessis. The event will be live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Advertisement

The recent UFC 2024 presser has added fuel to the already heated event, especially as Du Plessis went personal, discussing Strickland’s dad, escalating the rivalry to an all-time high. It’s not just the main event; there are other matches to keep an eye on.

In the co-main event, we will see two fierce women fighting for the vacant women’s bantamweight title following Amanda Nunes’ retirement. Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will compete for glory. In addition to them, Neil Magny will face Mike Malott, Jan Blachowicz will fight Aleksander Rakic, and Arnold Allen will square off against Movsar Evloev. There will be some more exciting matchups.

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis Fight Card

Main Event:

– Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight Title)

Co-Main Event:

Advertisement

– Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva (Vacant Women’s Bantamweight Title)

Under Card

– Neil Magny vs Mike Malott

– Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksander Rakic

– Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev

– Dominick Reyes vs Carlos Ulberg

– Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield

– Chris Curtis vs Marc Andre Barriault

– Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras

– Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana

– Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson

– Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira

Timings and Where To Watch:

The preliminary card will start at 4:45 AM IST, while the main card will kick off at 8:30 AM IST. (Jan 21 in India) in the USA the preliminary card will begin at 6:15 PM EST and the main card will start at 10:00 PM EST. (Jan 20)

Streaming Details

Advertisement