After Jorge Masvidal, Ex-UFC Champion Accuses Conor McGregor of ‘Chickening Out’ From a Fight

Following a profusion of remarks by Jorge Masvidal aimed at Conor McGregor’s lack of will to accept a fight, as it so happens, Gamebred wasn’t the only one despondent with the Irishman’s lack of will to fight. Enter former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor is the apex of a mixed martial artist. The Notorious one procured the pinnacle of the sport in 2016 when he became the first fighter in the sport’s history to hold two championships simultaneously.

In doing so, he affixed himself as the greatest star the UFC had ever acquired. And he became an icon for his ability to rake in revenue like none other, solidifying himself as the cash cow of the fighting promotion.

As such, he has garnered the attention of the rest of the athletes in the UFC, who are in pursuit of massive paydays. Jorge Masvidal, who at long last is slated to fight Gilbert Burns, recently berated the Irish star, claiming he didn’t want to fight him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMAFighting.com (@mmafighting)

To the surprise of many, earlier last month, another revelation from former 155lbs king Charles Oliveira attested to the same. The pair are of the belief that McGregor only encounters certain fighters in the octagon.

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov family: Everything About His Wife and Children

Charles Oliveira says Conor McGregor ‘chickened’ out from a fight!

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly reiterated his stance that McGregor has obliged to fight any name put before him. Despite the 53-year-old’s comments, certain fighters refuse to believe the claim.

Besides Jorge Masvidal’s comments, Charles Oliveira was the first fighter this year to have hit out at McGregor. The Brazilian made an appearance at a ‘Q&A’ in Brazil ahead of UFC283.

Former UFC champions Jose Aldo, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Oliveira were in attendance, along with newly crowned Middleweight champion Alex Perreira, among others. A fan asked the fighters who they believed had the best shot at defeating the Notorious one.

Oliveira said:

“McGregor chickened out a long time ago. Like Rafael said, he handpicks his fights. I think he looks at the guy and thinks ‘I can beat this one,’ and then he signs the contract. He’s right not to fight me because he knows what will happen.”

His Brazilian counterpart, Dos Anjos, didn’t mince his words as well, and he had some strong words for his long-time adversary. Dos Anjos stated:

“Conor picks his fights… Everybody wants this fight because it will be lucrative. He picks his fights. When he feels that’s the fight for him, he’ll choose it. We’ll be waiting but we’ll continue fighting in the meantime.”

Quite some serious accusations headed the former two-weight world champion’s way. McGregor and Dos Anjos’ fierce rivalry has been long ongoing, so it’s understandable why Dos Anjos feels this way.

However, for Do Bronx to have a such strong resentment towards McGregor is quite surprising, given his genuine respect for his opponents.

Also read: Jorge Masvidal Called ‘Desperate’ for ‘Begging’ to Fight Conor McGregor Despite Being Rejected

McGregor vs Oliveira: 2024?

With the current year just underway, some might be shocked as to why there are fights being planned for the next year. Well, given that Oliveira is slated for a May return against top 155lbs contender Beneil Dariush, it’s impossible he fights McGregor this year.

Not to mention, the 34-year-old has his plate full, with promises to be a coaching role in the upcoming season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ He is rumored to coach against heated rival Tony Ferguson.

Provided the two reach an accord for the next, if they succeed in their respective quests, it would not be a far-fetched idea to see the pair lock horns early next year. However, it’s vital that the current year take shape and go according to plan for either man.

Also read: Adult Film Star Kendra Lust and UFC Fighter Call Out Refs for Making ‘Awful Calls’ During Chiefs vs. Bengals Game