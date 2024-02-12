UFC 300 Confirmed Fights: Here Are All the Details About Main and Prelims Cards So Far

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has done a pretty good job of maintaining the fan hype about UFC 300. The 54-year-old has been making announcements related to UFC 300 at regular intervals since the ending days of last year. After revealing the date and location of the milestone UFC PPV, the authorities also revealed numerous fights scheduled for the night of 13 April.

The UFC head honcho announced the first three UFC 300 fights on 22 December 2023. However, he has been dropping such announcements frequently since then. A combination of those revelations presents what the UFC 300 fight card looks like as of now. Here’s a glimpse:

Main Card

Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan (UFC strawweight title fight) (co-main event)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alexander Rakic

Prelims

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Early Prelims

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Despite all these announcements, most fans are awaiting the revelation of the touted main event of UFC 300. A look at T-Mobile Arena’s official website will also disclose that the tickets to this grand night will go on sale from February 23. But a recent revelation from the UFC CEO, White may have put several fans in a dilemma whether to buy the tickets or not.

Dana White recently revealed that the fights on UFC 300 card could all change

It won’t be wrong to say that it’s the fight card of an event that draws the fans into the arena. The fight card of UFC 300 may have had several fans making up their mind to buy the tickets or PPVs to experience the action. But, the 54-year-old UFC head honcho recently appeared in an episode of the ‘Full Send Podcast’ where he revealed that the UFC 300 fight card could go through several major changes. In fact, he said it could “all change”.

Several fans may have been happy to buy tickets to UFC 300 even without the authorities announcing the main event. But White’s revelation places a question mark on the materialization of all the UFC 300 fights currently. This might cause those fans to take a step back from purchasing a ticket to UFC 300.

However, T-Mobile Arena’s website states that the tickets will be up for sale on 23 February. Hence, it won’t be wrong to expect that the fans will have several assured fights on the UFC 300 card by then. But as of now, nobody can document which of the current UFC 300 fights will stay on the card and which will be rejected.