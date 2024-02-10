HomeSearch

UFC 300: Conor McGregor Anticipates Super Bowl Announcement by Dana White for His Return

Kevin Binoy
|Published

Dana White Conor McGregor
Credits: Imago

Conor McGregor is one of the many big names rumored to headline UFC 300. The event is set to be one of the most iconic events in the history of the promotion. Unfortunately, it does not have a main event so far. UFC 300 is a little over two months away and the pressure is mounting on Dana White and his team to deliver on his promise. However, McGregor’s recent Instagram story might give Dana White some relief as he continues his search for the last piece of the puzzle.

Conor McGregor took to social media to share a reel of Dana White. The reel showed Dana White hyping up Conor McGregor during the world press tour for McGregor vs Mayweather.

The caption said, “UFC 300? Super Bowl announcement?” McGregor shared the reel on his Instagram story with a wink emoji, suggesting that he might be a part of the event after all.

‘The Notorious’ keeps teasing a potential return to the UFC, often at UFC 300. However, at present, all the evidence suggests that he will not be a part of the event at all. In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, Dana White stated that he would like to get Conor McGregor a fight booked for the summer this year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1756154423410086254?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw


He went on to add that at this point in time, they do not have a date in mind. However, McGregor is in the gym and training for a fight. Even if the UFC were to shock the world book McGregor for a return at UFC 300, the company is running out of time in order to do so.

Dana White provides a major update on UFC 300

Dana White recently sat down for a press conference following PowerSlap 6. In the post event interview, a reporter asked Dana White what was left to be announced at UFC 300.

White went on to state that the co-main event and another fight are the only two fights left to be announced. The common consensus all along was that the UFC and Dana White would announce a main event as well as another fight.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1756196008848220202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw


However, if no main event is going to be added to the card, this would mean that the BMF title fight between Gaethje and Holloway will be the main event for UFC 300. While it is a fan favourite fight, it’s definitely not the super fight fans would have expected to headline UFC 300.

