Khabib Nurmagomedov Snapped With Ronaldo, Chris Hemsworth, Kevin De Bryune, & More at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 2023 F1 season concluded in Abu Dhabi as has been the case for over a decade now. Max Verstappen won his fourth straight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in front of a packed crowd. Given that it was the final race of the season, the event was packed with stars from all walks of life. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was also in attendance at the event. He met some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Advertisement

‘The Eagle’ took to Instagram to share pictures with all the big names he had met. Let’s take a closer look at all the big names ‘The Eagle’ met at the event. For starters, being a massive football fan, Nurmagomedov met the likes of Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City. He also met former Bayern Munich player Jerome Boateng. To add to the list, the former champion also met film stars such as the Hemsworth brothers.

However, the name that meant the most to ‘The Eagle’ was meeting Ronaldo Nazario. He posted a picture with the world cup winner with the caption,

Advertisement

“One and only @ronaldo”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0H-n61M6Xh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima was known to everyone as Ronaldo. He rose to prominence in the late 20th century as one of football’s most remarkable talents. He was a part of two world cup winning squads for Brazil. Individually he was named the best player in the world on two occasions. He is widely considered one of the greatest strikers to have ever played the beautiful game of football.

The Eagle’s love for football is very well known. Apart from MMA, football is the game that has the Dagestani’s attention.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s first love; Football

‘The Eagle’ grew up with a disciplinarian for a father in Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. From an early age, ‘The Eagle’ was thrust into the sport of sambo which he excelled at. However, as is the case for most children, Nurmagomedov wanted to be a soccer player when he was a child. In an interview with MatchTV he once said,

Advertisement

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuRISv4sSZf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Since retiring, Nurmagomedov spends a lot more time attending football games in person. He is often seen attending games of his favourite club, Real Madrid. ‘The Eagle’ also attended big games such as the world cup final.