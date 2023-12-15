UFC 300: Dana White Provides Hints About an ‘Insane Card’ for the Massive Event

Currently, the UFC community has been talking a lot about UFC 300. The promotional authorities started hyping up the milestone future PPV right from the end quarter of 2023, which had the fans hopping onto the bandwagon. Even with UFC 296 scheduled for 16 December, a large chunk of them can’t stop wondering about the undisclosed fight card of UFC 300. Adding to all of this, the UFC CEO, Dana White, pumped up their speculations even more with one of his recent interviews.

Advertisement

White had already disclosed that the UFC authorities are trying to make a “super-fight” in 2024. But he never talked about the event which will feature it. Still, the promotion’s grand preparations for UFC 300 are prompting fans to think White’s “super-fight” will also be featured on the same card. The UFC head honcho’s recent interview indicated that the fans might not be pretty wrong in thinking so.

White talked about a lot of other issues in his ‘TNT Sports’ interview. But he also gave out a hint about how good the fight card of the milestone UFC 300 will be. The 54-year-old implied that even the first prelim fight of the card would be enough to blow off the fans. He said:

Advertisement

“What you can expect is… The first prelim of the night for you to be going like, ‘Holy sh*t. This is the first prelim of the night? This is insane. This isn’t even right. These two shouldn’t be on the first prelim of the night.’ That’s how good UFC 300 is going to be.”

Almost every UFC fan has heard White saying that the UFC gives what the fans want. The TNT Sports interviewer also turned a fan for a moment and requested White to fix a fight that he wanted to watch. The $520M man immediately obliged the interviewer’s request and made arrangements to make the fight happen. In a way, he also showcased that his words about the UFC caring about fan’s wishes weren’t just words.

Several announcements from him have played a major part in building up the fan speculations about UFC 300. But the biggest factor behind the milestone UFC PPV’s hype may not be Dana White’s words.

What are the fans most excited about in the UFC 300 card?

As of now, no official announcement about UFC 300 has come from the promotional authorities. Hence, there are several speculations currently in the UFC community about the same. But one of them is causing a lot of buzz among the fans currently. Well, it’s related to none other than the biggest icon in the sport of MMA, Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

Previously, the UFC authorities had announced that McGregor would be making his return after a two-year-long hiatus in the last PPV of 2023. But ‘Mystic Mac’s’ complications with the USADA prevented him from doing so. It’s quite apparent that McGregor won’t be able to get a clearance from the USADA before 2024. Now since the UFC authorities have already planned a grand card for UFC 300, what could be better than featuring the return of their biggest PPV star on the card? But it’s only time who has the answers to whether these speculations will become a reality or not.