“Broken Heart”: Alex Pereira’s Training Footage Concerns Fans for Jamahal Hill Ahead of UFC 300 Fight

Alex Pereira is officially in his heartbreak era. ‘Poatan’ recently posted a video of himself training where he tears the punching bag. The video shows him unloading on a punching bag and going hard in training as Glover Teixeira watches on. For the uninitiated, Pereira is recovering from a recent ‘heartbreak’ after parting ways with his fiancé, Merle Christine and fans believe the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is taking it out in training.

After watching Alex Pereira’s intensity in training, fans are now concerned for Jamahal Hill, who he will face inside the octagon at UFC 300 in April this year.

Here’s what fans had to say.

“All he needed was a heartbreak”



One user prayed for God to have mercy on Jamahal Hill.

“New fighter unlocked: Broken heart Poatan May God have mercy on Hill”

Another user stated that the former Light Heavyweight Champion will be put to sleep.

“hill is going to sleep”

One user stated that Jamahal Hill did not stand a chance against Alex Pereira now.

“Jamal hill isn’t gonna stand a chance”

One user claimed ‘Poatan’ was going to ‘remove’ Hill.

“Bro is gonna remove Hill off of the census”

Another user claimed the champ was going insane.

“Bro is going insane”

One user stated that Pereira looked scary after his breakup.

“Alex after a break up is scary”

Not only the fans, but fellow UFC fighter Phillip Rowe asked Glover Teixeira what he was feeding Alex Pereira.

“@gloverteixeira what are you feeding this niqqa brother?!”

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira showed up in Miami for a UFC 300 press conference at the Kaseya Center. During his press conference, he spoke about his nemesis, Israel Adesanya.

Alex Pereira believes Israel Adesanya should get a title shot next

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya is a rivalry with a long history. During the UFC 300 press conference this weekend, Alex Pereira spoke about ‘The Last Sylebender’.

A reporter asked the Brazilian fighter whether Adesanya deserves another title shot immediately or whether he needs to earn a title shot. His response was captured and uploaded on X by MMA Fighting. Here’s what he had to say.

“I think he’s put in the work. He’s done a lot. And it’s really up to him, if he feels like he needs another fight then I would support him and if he’s going straight to the belt I would support him as well for that.”

So, ‘Poatan’s answer suggests that there is no animosity towards Israel Adesanya from Alex Pereira. Rather, he believes that the New Zealand native should do whatever he feels he is ready for. Pereira believes Adesanya deserves a title shot if he wants it because he has put in the work in the division and achieved a lot.