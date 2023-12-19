UFC 300: Female Champions Call for Champ vs. Champ Showdown as Event Gathers Momentum

UFC 296 was the company’s final event of the year for 2023. The promotion is now starting to put together events for the first half of 2024, with UFC 300 likely to take place in April. With that being said, a number of fighters are calling each other out to book a fight at UFC 300. The most recent example of the same is a conversation between UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili and women’s flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso.

Advertisement

The exchange between the two fighters was started by Weili who took to Instagram to send a message to Grasso. She said,

“Hi Champion [Alexa Grasso]. Maybe the fans want to see us fight at UFC 300?”. To which Grasso replied saying, “I admire you [Zhang Weili] so much and I’d love to defend my title with you. Would you make 125?.”

Advertisement

Zhang then said,

“Let’s work on this together. This will be a peak time.” Grasso had the final say in the exchange saying, “Let’s do this”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1736966090046214270?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



A champion vs champion bout will be a big attraction for the milestone event. The fight will stay true to Dana White’s claims of leaving the fans stunned with the match card. If the fight is registered, Weili will have a chance to become the second Women’s double champion after Amanda Nunes. Grasso on the other hand will have a chance to cement status as the women’s flyweight champion of the world.

Alexa Grasso had an extremely successful 2023. The year saw her crowned as the female fighter of the year at the world MMA awards. At UFC 285 in March this year, Grasso caused one of the biggest upsets of the year. She defeated Valentina Shevchenko to win the flyweight title. In the rematch against Shevchenko, the fight was declared a draw.

Advertisement

Zhang on the other hand fought once in 2023. The 34-year-old defended her belt against Amanda Lemos at UFC 292. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at UFC 300 and what the promotion has planned for the event.

Dana White and the UFC to leave fans speechless with UFC 300?

UFC 300 will be a historic night for the company. And in order to make it special, the promotion is going to pull out all the stops to make it an action packed event. In a recent interview, Dana White stated that he would stack the card in such a way that the prelim fights would have fans in disbelief. In addition to that, White also said that the event will feature multiple title fights.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C09chTKO4vV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Reports state that the first addition to the card is already confirmed in Bo Nickal. However, at this point in time the opponent is not known. There is also a strong consensus among fans that the headline event at UFC 300 will be Conor McGregor. If that is indeed the case, the announcement should take place in the next few weeks.