“UFC Belt a Requirement”: Ilia Topuria’s Spanish Citizenship Grant By PM Pedro Sanchez Triggers Fans Mockery

Ilia Topuria is finally a Spanish Citizen. The Georgian-born UFC fighter also considers Spain his home, and he represents both countries when he fights in the octagon. He wraps himself in the flag of both countries and considers himself a proud Spaniard. Following his victory at UFC 298, he became the UFC Featherweight Champion, and with that came a lot of opportunities. The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez even granted him citizenship. This act received a lot of backlash on X.

A proud Ilia Topuria shook hands with the Prime Minister, with his belt hanging over his shoulder. However, fans did not see it the same way.

Soon after the news of Topuria getting a Spanish citizen came to light, fans flocked to the comment box to show their dissatisfaction. One fan stated,

“Lmaooo wouldn’t give him a citizenship till he became champion”

One user said:

“So he’s not even Spanish?? lol”

Another user questioned the requirements for Spanish Citizenship after Ilia Topuria received it:

“Is a UFC belt a requirment to becoming a citizen in Spain? What a joke”

One user thought it was ‘wild’:

“Had to win a world title, for them to give him citizenship?… that’s wild”

Another user revealed the best base for getting a Spanish Citizenship:

“confirmed: UFC champion is the best base for a Spanish citizenship”

One user was happy for Ilia Topuria but at the same time found it hilarious:

“Happy for him but this is hilarious considering he’s been there since he was 15”

Apart from facing heat for his citizenship, Ilia Topuria also created a buzz with his mannerisms building up to the UFC 298. Continuing the same, the UFC Featherweight champion oozed confidence inside the octagon as well.

Ilia Topuria has revealed what he said to Alexander Volkanovski inside the octagon at UFC 298

Ilia Topuria put on a dominant striking display in the second round of his fight against Alexander Volkanovski. The pair took each other on in the main event of UFC 298.

The champ recently appeared on the Spanish channel El Hormiguero where he revealed what he said to Volkanovski inside the octagon between championship rounds on X.

“When [Volk] connected he celebrated. I told him ‘my turn is coming soon’. I repeated this to him twice, and when [my turn] arrived, the lights went out in Australia”

Ilia Topuria receives a lot of love in Spain, and fans mob him everywhere he goes. He is now the first Spanish UFC Champion.

Recently, the football club Real Madrid honored him before their match, by bringing him on for kick-off.