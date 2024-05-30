UFC Commentator Jon Anik Believes Conor McGregor Returns to UFC to Strengthen His Resume: “Not Back For Money”

UFC 303 in Las Vegas will witness the return of Conor McGregor after a 3 year sabbatical from the sport. The iconic T-Mobile Arena will host the record-shattering event as McGregor makes his debut at 170 pounds against powerhouse, Michael Chandler. While many doubt, McGregor’s commitment and zeal as a fighter, UFC commentator, Jon Anik recently insisted that ‘The Notorious’ is not coming back for money but for more scalps!

Joining the likes of Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano at the ‘Show Me The Money’ studio floor, Anik gave his honest thoughts about the Irishman’s grand return, saying,

“While he has financial riches, I’ve always thought that the competitor, the mixed martial artist athlete within Conor would be back for more scalps and that’s why he is back so, he is not back for money. If he hadn’t break his leg, we would’ve seen him two or three times already since then you know because the resume is incomplete.”

Anik is spot on here on this one. If McGregor hadn’t broken his leg in his bout against his former rival Dustin Poirier, we would’ve seen him more often in the cage. Moreover, even though he has money to burn courtesy of his successful business endeavors, the fighter in McGregor is still yearning for more and the fire in his belly hasn’t gone out yet.

In fact, as per Anik, McGregor is coming back only to rack up more wins and add bigger names to his already impressive resume. While the UFC commentator’s comments have certainly got the community listening, what got the fandom’s attention was McGregor’s scathing remarks on Islam Makhachev.

The former champ even tried to kill two birds with one stone, bashing the Russian and his past foe, Poirier.

Conor McGregor rips into Islam Makhachev ahead of his title defense

2024 is certainly a rollercoaster for UFC fans courtesy of Dana White and Co’s spectacular fight cards. UFC 300 kicked things off followed by UFC 301 at Rio, now, the UFC bandwagon is returning to the US with UFC 302. Fans are thrilled for this one as Dustin Poirier gets his third title shot, likely his last, against the LW champ, Islam Makhachev.

While most analysts and pundits have the Russian as their picks, McGregor stood out as he gave Poirier the win. However, with just days remaining for the massive event, McGregor appeared to go back on his word, predicting Makhachev to win via submission while also bashing him mercilessly.

Noticing a spot on the Russian’s leg, McGregor ripped in, saying that it was a staph infection, denouncing his whole team and discrediting them. Yet, he surprisingly picked Makhachev as the winner, predicting the Russian to come out victorious against Poirier through a first-round submission.