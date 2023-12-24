Conor McGregor Takes a Dig at UFC As His Return to Octagon Gets Delayed

A lot of fans are currently saying that they want to see the noted UFC icon Conor McGregor make a return at the coveted UFC 300. Still, the UFC isn’t paying heed to its fans or even McGregor’s appeals. Recently, the 35-year-old Irish visited Riyadh to witness the boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin. There he also gave an interview where he revealed his frustration about the UFC’s lethargy towards planning his return.

McGregor was also there to support Joshua during his fight against Robert Helenius in August 2023. There, he revealed that he would be making a comeback in December. But his issues with USADA didn’t let that happen. However, the UFC will no longer be partners with the USADA from the start of 2024. This is why McGregor might have thought that he should’ve already received the offer from the UFC about fighting on any of their recent cards.

But he was severely annoyed about Dana White and Co. completely ignoring his case. McGregor also reminded what he had done for the UFC. He started by mentioning that he had planned his return on December 2023. But bashing the UFC’s delay, he said:

“No one in the history of the fight game’s ever been treated the way I’m getting treated at this minute. They fuc*ing should open floodgates for me. I’m waiting, my patience is wearing thin on me waiting.”

Well, McGregor’s words about the UFC’s silence about his return in April 2024 also implied that UFC 300 might exculde him as well. This would result in the disappointment of a lot of fans. But if the UFC gets active quickly, they can still get McGregor to fight at UFC 300, scheduled for 13 April 2024.

Who will Conor McGregor fight if he returns at UFC 300?

Almost every UFC fan remembers McGregor’s intense rivalry with his former opponent, Nate Diaz. The UFC community has seen these two lock horns two times. But, the scores of the two fights currently stand tied at one fight each. On the other hand, ‘The Stockton Slapper’ recently put out an ‘X’ update implying that he wanted to fight at UFC 300. But Diaz also revealed that he had no opponent fixed.

Well, if the UFC authorities intend, Diaz’s post and McGregor’s words are enough to fix a fight between these two at the UFC 300. Both are currently sitting without a fight. Also, the rivalry between the two can never be forgotten, including the fact that Diaz was the one who broke McGregor’s unbeaten streak in the UFC. There’s every possibility of Dana White and Co. earning a massive amount of revenue from the McGregor-Diaz coveted trilogy fight.