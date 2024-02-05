UFC 300 Star Dismisses Khabib Nurmagomedov Over Jon Jones for an Interesting Personal Reason

The stardom of the noted UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made him an inspiration for a plethora of aspiring fighters. The case isn’t much different for the noted former UFC lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira as well. But, ‘Du Bronx’s’ upcoming UFC 300 rival, Arman Tsarukyan denied considering any of their fighting styles as an inspiration for his own son’s technique. A recent ‘X’ update from ‘Championship Rounds’ showcased Tsarukyan talking about preferring the current UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, or the noted Demetrious Johnson’s fighting technique as something for his son to follow.

Advertisement

Most MMA fans may happily agree with the narrative considering Jones and Johnson among the greatest fighters to grace the octagon. The Russian UFC lightweight also appears to be a fan of the well-rounded fight game of these two UFC greats. This is probably the reason why he pulled up the names of these two despite his questioner providing him with completely different options.

The reporter provided Tsarukyan with the options of ‘The Eagle’ and ‘Du Bronx’. Still Tsarukyan said:

Advertisement

“Well, I wouldn’t choose Khabib or Oliveira. I would definitely choose Jon Jones or Demetrious Johnson.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1754224546771538296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, Tsarukyan’s words also imply that he may not consider his upcoming rival, Charles Oliveira’s fighting style, as much of a threat for him. He has showcased superb prowess in both the striking and ground parts of the game. But reports say that he trained with one of the greatest MMA legends for his upcoming UFC 300 fight.

Arman Tsarukyan probably trained with Fedor Emilianenko for his UFC 300 scrap

Fedor ‘The Last Emperor’ Emilianenko is an unforgettable name in the world of MMA. The coveted Russian heavyweight may have never fought for the UFC. But that hasn’t stopped him from gaining the stature of an elite face in MMA. Emilianenko is known for his superb all-round fight game. The Russian heavyweight boasts a plethora of both KO/TKO and submission victories in his 23-year-long career.

Advertisement

A few recent social media updates showcased ‘Ahalkalakets’ with Emilianenko in the gym. Although, Tsarukyan or Emilianenko never confirmed the news of training together, the updates were enough to have the fans speculating.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C22MR_mMV0s/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Tsarukyan may not consider Oliveira’s style as an ideal one. But his meet-up with ‘The Last Emperor’ before his fight showcases that he doesn’t take ‘Du Bronx’ as a feeble rival.