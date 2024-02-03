“Rip Oliveira”: Arman Tsarukyan Brings in MMA Legend to Prepare for Charles Oliveira Fight, Fans React

UFC fans are just a few months away from possibly the most stacked fight card of the year. UFC 300 takes place on April 13th with a number of interesting fights and potentially three title fights to top it off. While Arman Tsarukyan will not be fighting for a title, his fight at UFC 300 will have massive implications on the title picture in the lightweight division. In order to make sure he secures a win, Tsarukyan was recently spotted training with an MMA legend who recently retired. Tsarukyan took to Instagram to share a picture with none other than Fedor Emelianenko.

For the uninitiated, Emelianenko has made a lasting impact on the combat sports industry and is frequently regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. His career spanning more than 20-years is proof of his extraordinary talent, unwavering determination, and significant influence on mixed martial arts.

During his two decades in the world of combat sports, ‘The Last Emperor’ competed in a number of fight promotions as well as countries. The 47-year-old ended his career with a record of 40-7 and multiple world titles to his name.

The picture posted by Tsarukyan was shared on Twitter by Bloody Elbow. The picture garnered interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “Damn it and I was rooting for Olivera , it’s becoming impossible now..”

Another fan added, “Well. Rip Olivera. Fedor looks jacked too…. wonder if he’s gonna make a return again..”

A fan commented, “He got bigger!!”

“Fedor on that retirement HGH”– commented a fan

“Fedor on that tren he’s never had muscles like that”– a fan pointed out

Arman Tsarukyan is set to face his toughest test to date in the UFC. Emelianenko will no doubt provide him with some insights into securing a world title.

A closer look at Arman Tsarukyan vs Charles Oliveira

The UFC’s lightweight division is perhaps its most talent stacked division. Islam Makhachev is currently the champion having defended the belt twice. The common consensus was that Oliveira would get a rematch after securing a win against Beneil Dariush. However, the UFC has decided to put another opponent in front of Oliveira before he can challenge for the title.

Tsarukyan is currently on a three-fight win streak. If he is able to defeat Oliveira, he will secure a title shot for himself against Islam Makhachev later this year. However, that will be easier said than done against Charles Oliveira. Thus, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top after the bout.