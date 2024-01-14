Who Is Matt Brown: All About the Fighter Jim Miller Called Out After 43rd UFC Fight

The noted UFC star, Jim Miller, can’t help ramping up wins even at 40. ‘A-10’ showcased his superb skills on the first UFC event of this year and submitted his rival via face crank in the third round of the bout. However, most fans may know that Miller will possibly appear at the coveted UFC 300 as well. This is why he called out another longtime UFC fighter, Matt Brown, to face him on the night of the UFC’s milestone event.

Well, the New Jersey native took a few other names besides Brown as well. But it won’t be wrong to say that Brown would be the most viable option for UFC since he’s still an active fighter. ‘The Immortal’ is also one of the oldest fighters in the current UFC roster. But even at 43, Brown isn’t willing to declare his retirement yet, after he returned from it in 2017.

The Ohio native made his way into the UFC way back in 2008, the same year when Miller joined the promotion. Currently, he holds a record of 26-19. ‘A-10’ paid his respect to Brown for his accomplishments in the UFC. He also said that he would be ready to move up to 170 lbs (welterweight) to fight Brown at his regular weight class.

Miller took a few other names during the callout after his 43rd UFC fight. But fans might agree that the chances of Brown showing up as his UFC 300 rival are probably the highest. ‘The Immortal’ didn’t take much time to respond to Miller’s callout as well.

Matt Brown is all game for a UFC 300 fight against Jim Miller

Most fans may remember that it was the ‘TNT Sports’ host, Adam Catterall, who requested this matchup. He also had a fair point in selecting Miller since he was at UFC 100 and UFC 200 as well. Brown’s response to Miller confirmed that he wasn’t willing to give up an opportunity to fight at the coveted UFC 300. The 43-year-old gave out an affirmative response to Miller’s callout through his ‘X’ account. Brown wrote:

“I love Jim Miller. Would be an honor.”

The ‘TNT Sports’ host, Catterall, may have requested a fight that several fans probably had in their minds. Currently, after Brown’s confirmation, it’s only the official announcement from Dana White and Co. which the fans are waiting for currently. There’s also a possibility of one of these longtime UFC legends calling an end to their career after the coveted UFC 300 fight.