UFC 314: Start Time Of Alexander Volkanovksi Vs. Diego Lopes in 20+ Countries Including USA, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and More

It’s that time again—fight fans are gearing up for another adrenaline-filled weekend as the UFC returns to the pay-per-view spotlight. With three action-packed cards already in the books this year, the fourth PPV promises to keep the momentum rolling. With a title fight headlined by Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 314 is expected to be all that you pay $79.99 for and more!

Having lost it more than a year ago at UFC 298 in February 2024, Volk had been trying to get a rematch with Victor Ilia Topuria.

But since Topuria has vacated the title to graze in greener pastures at 155 lbs, Volk now faces rising star Diego Lopes in a fight, pivotal to both their careers.

Volkanovski boasts a professional record of 26-4-0, with notable victories over Max Holloway and José Aldo. However, with three losses in his last four nights, Volk’s future as a top title contender has been debated to no end.

Facing him is ]Lopes with a 26-6-0 record. On a five-fight winning streak, including recent victories over Dan Ige and Brian Ortega, he will hope the fight camp has been enough to outwork the veteran over the weekend.

However, known for his aggressive grappling, Lopes has secured 12 wins by submission and 10 by knockout. Lopes has established himself as a versatile threat in the octagon.​

This matchup pits Volkanovski’s experience and striking precision against Lopes’s momentum and submission prowess.

So, whether you are in Australia, rooting for your prodigal son, or in Brazil, hoping to see the country bag yet another UFC title, it’s time to set your alarms.

Start times

USA (ET):

Early Prelims: 6:00 PM (Apr 12)

Prelims: 8:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Card: 10:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Event: 12:50 AM (Apr 13)

Canada (ET):

Early Prelims: 6:00 PM (Apr 12)

Prelims: 8:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Card: 10:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Event: 12:50 AM (Apr 13)

Mexico (CT):

Early Prelims: 5:00 PM (Apr 12)

Prelims: 7:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Card: 9:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Event: 11:50 PM (Apr 12)

Brazil:

Early Prelims: 7:00 PM (Apr 12)

Prelims: 9:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Card: 11:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Event: 1:50 AM (Apr 13)

Argentina:

Early Prelims: 7:00 PM (Apr 12)

Prelims: 9:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Card: 11:00 PM (Apr 12)

Main Event: 1:50 AM (Apr 13)

UK:

Early Prelims: 11:00 PM (Apr 12)

Prelims: 1:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 3:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 5:50 AM (Apr 13)

Ireland:

Early Prelims: 11:00 PM (Apr 12)

Prelims: 1:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 3:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 5:50 AM (Apr 13)

Spain:

Early Prelims: 12:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 2:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 4:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 6:50 AM (Apr 13)

Georgia:

Early Prelims: 2:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 4:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 6:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 8:50 AM (Apr 13)

Italy:

Early Prelims: 12:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 2:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 4:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 6:50 AM (Apr 13)

France:

Early Prelims: 12:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 2:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 4:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 6:50 AM (Apr 13)

Russia (Moscow):

Early Prelims: 1:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 3:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 5:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 7:50 AM (Apr 13)

China:

Early Prelims: 6:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 8:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 10:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 12:50 PM (Apr 13)

Japan:

Early Prelims: 7:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 9:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 11:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 1:50 PM (Apr 13)

Singapore:

Early Prelims: 6:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 8:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 10:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 12:50 PM (Apr 13)

India:

Early Prelims: 3:30 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 5:30 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 7:30 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 10:20 AM (Apr 13)

UAE:

Early Prelims: 2:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 4:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 6:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 8:50 AM (Apr 13)

Saudi Arabia:

Early Prelims: 1:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 3:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 5:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 7:50 AM (Apr 13)

South Africa:

Early Prelims: 12:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 2:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 4:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 6:50 AM (Apr 13)

Australia (Sydney):

Early Prelims: 8:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 10:00 AM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 12:00 PM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 2:50 PM (Apr 13)

New Zealand:

Early Prelims: 10:00 AM (Apr 13)

Prelims: 12:00 PM (Apr 13)

Main Card: 2:00 PM (Apr 13)

Main Event: 4:50 PM (Apr 13)

Please note that the start times for the main event mentioned are estimates and not the exact time the main event will take place.

Streaming details

The main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the U.S. Prelims start earlier at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+, with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and Disney+. To catch every punch and takedown, make sure your ESPN+ subscription is active, and head over to the ESPN+ app or website to purchase the PPV.

UFC 314 Fight Card

Main Card

Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes​

Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett​

Featherweight Bout: Yair Rodríguez vs. Patrício ‘Pitbull’ Freire​

Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva​

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson​

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba​

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper​

Middleweight Bout: Sedriques Dumas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk​

Early Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa​

Flyweight Bout: Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo​

Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio​

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan​

So buckle up, this is going to be a very important night for the UFC.