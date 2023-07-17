Amidst $10,000,000+ Purse Talks, Ukrainian Boxer Finds Tyson Fury’s Decision to Fight Ex-UFC Star Francis Ngannou ‘Strange’

After waiting to book a fight for a long time, Tyson Fury is finally set to take on former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on October 28. ‘The Gypsy King’ was last seen in action against Derek Chisora last year in December. Since then, he was in negotiations with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. However, the negotiations ultimately fell through after they couldn’t come to terms. While fans were hoping to see Tyson Fury enter the squared circle against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship, a bout against Francis Ngannou will be highly entertaining as well.

However, the Ukrainian professional boxer doesn’t agree with the sentiment and finds the decision rather strange. Let’s check out what Usyk had to say about Ngannou vs. Fury.

What did Oleksandr Usyk say about Tyson Fury’s fight against Francis Ngannou?

The announcement of Fury vs. Ngannou has certainly not sat well with Oleksandr Usyk who at one point was trying to fight ‘The Gypsy King’. Speaking about the same during a recent interview with Sky Sports, Usyk questioned Fury’s decision to fight the former UFC champion.

Usyk stated that Tyson Fury is ‘greedy’ for agreeing to fight someone who hasn’t boxed before like Francis Ngannou instead of fighting a real contender.

He also added that it was a great opportunity for Francis Ngannou as, per reports, he will earn the biggest payday of his career from this fight, which is over $10 million. Meanwhile, Usyk thinks this fight isn’t beneficial for Fury. He said:

“Doesn’t it seem strange that instead of choosing a top 10 guy, he is choosing someone who has never boxed before?”

It is worth noting that soon after Oleksandr Usyk made these claims, Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren clapped back at the Ukranian by suggesting that Usyk had the chance to fight Fury but he did not come to terms to make the fight happen. Nevertheless, the Ukranian is set for another challenge.

Oleksandr Usyk is set to face Daniel Dubois

After failing to book a fight against Tyson Fury as well as Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk was ordered to defend his unified heavyweight boxing championship against Daniel Dubois.

The 25-year-old is considered the next big thing in heavyweight boxing and has a record of 19-1 with 18 KOs to his name and is the current holder of the WBA (regular) heavyweight title.

The two are set to enter the squared circle on August 26 in Poland next month in what would be the biggest opportunity in the career of Daniel Dubois so far. That said, it will be interesting to see if he can cause a major upset by beating Oleksandr Usyk.