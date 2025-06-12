UFC Atlanta: Start Time Of Kamaru Usman Vs. Joaquin Buckley In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, And Brazil

Time doesn’t slow down in the UFC. Just weeks after the fireworks of UFC 316, fans are gearing up for another thrilling night, this time in Atlanta.

UFC Atlanta is set to deliver yet another high-stakes showdown as the main event features former welterweight king Kamaru Usman looking to reclaim his place among the elite, facing surging contender Joaquin Buckley.

For Usman, this bout is more than a comeback. After losing three of his last four fights, the former champ is looking to silence the doubters. Known for his suffocating wrestling and granite chin, Usman’s dominance defined the division for years, but now, he must prove he can still hang with the new wave.

On the opposite side stands Buckley, a fighter riding a six-fight win streak and brimming with momentum. Explosive, creative, and constantly evolving, Buckley has turned heads ever since his viral knockout win in 2020. Now ranked No.7, he’s out to cement his case as a legitimate title challenger, and taking out a legend like Usman could do just that.

The co-main event will also bring fireworks, with former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas returning to flyweight to take on the gritty Miranda Maverick. With names like Cody Garbrandt, Paul Craig, and Edmen Shahbazyan featured on the card, fans are in for a stacked night of action.

So, whether you’re watching from the U.S., cheering in Brazil, or catching the early morning action in India, here’s when to set your alarms.

Start Times

USA (Eastern Time)

• Preliminary Card – June 14, 7:00 PM

• Main Card – June 14, 10:00 PM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 1:30 AM

USA (Pacific Time)

• Preliminary Card – June 14, 4:00 PM

• Main Card – June 14, 7:00 PM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 14, 10:30 PM

Canada (Toronto)

• Preliminary Card – June 14, 7:00 PM

• Main Card – June 14, 10:00 PM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 1:30 AM

Mexico

• Preliminary Card – June 14, 6:00 PM

• Main Card – June 14, 9:00 PM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 12:30 AM

Brazil

• Preliminary Card – June 14, 8:00 PM

• Main Card – June 14, 11:00 PM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 2:30 AM

Argentina

• Preliminary Card – June 14, 8:00 PM

• Main Card – June 14, 11:00 PM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 2:30 AM

UK (London)

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 12:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 3:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 6:30 AM

Ireland

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 12:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 3:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 6:30 AM

Spain

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 1:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 4:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 7:30 AM

Italy

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 1:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 4:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 7:30 AM

France

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 1:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 4:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 7:30 AM

Russia (Moscow)

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 2:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 5:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 8:30 AM

Georgia

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 3:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 6:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 9:30 AM

Japan

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 8:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 11:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 2:30 PM

China

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 7:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 10:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 1:30 PM

UAE (Dubai)

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 3:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 6:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 9:30 AM

Saudi Arabia

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 2:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 5:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 8:30 AM

South Africa

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 1:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 4:00 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 7:30 AM

Australia (Sydney)

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 9:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 12:00 PM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 3:30 PM

New Zealand (Auckland)

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 11:00 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 2:00 PM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 5:30 PM

India

• Preliminary Card – June 15, 4:30 AM

• Main Card – June 15, 7:30 AM

• Usman vs. Buckley – June 15, 11:00 AM

Streaming Details

The main card goes live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, available exclusively via ESPN+ pay-per-view in the U.S. Fans can catch the prelims at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+, while the early build-up is expected to be streamed on ESPN+.

To catch every jab, takedown, and title moment, make sure your ESPN+ subscription is up to date and purchase the PPV through the ESPN+ app or website.

UFC Atlanta Fight Card

Main Card

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Women’s Flyweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee

Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman

Welterweight: Philip Rowe vs. Ange Loosa

Women’s Flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos