“Glad We Had Him”: Jon Anik Pays Respect to Influential Figure Who Helped Many Discover the Sport of MMA

The UFC is a relatively young sport, and only now is it so easily accessible for fans around the globe. But back when it started, most fans did not know how to catch a glimpse of their new favorite sport. And that’s where the play-by-play coverage by websites and recap YouTube videos came in.

And in that space, there is one man who stands head and shoulders above everyone else, Jordan Breen. The Canadian joined Sherdog in 2006 and quickly became a voice that fans respected.

In 2007, he joined the Sherdog Radio Network and started the Jordan Breen show, which turned into a fan favorite. Breen is known for being one of the foremost minds in the sport. Unfortunately, he passed away recently at the tender age of 38.

Following the news of his passing, UFC commentator Jon Anik shared a message on social media, expressing his condolences.

“Rest in peace to the inimitable @jordanbreen. He was a massive influence on me in my formative years of covering MMA,” Anik said.



“Was so impressed by this brain and his ability to write and speak about MMA. Glad we had him on @AnikFlorianPod when we did but, man, I’d love a word now,” the UFC commentator added.

It’s not just Anik who was mourning the loss of a great MMA mind; many other respected personalities from within the community shared their condolences on X.

MMA community mourns Breen

Mike Bohn was the first to break the news on X. Bohn, a close friend of Breen’s shared a touching message for his dear friend, “Breaks my heart to share the news to the MMA world that Jordan Breen has passed away.”

Although the MMA reporter did not reveal the cause of death, the news was devastating nevertheless.

“Jordan forgot more about MMA than most of us will ever remember. One of the smartest souls I ever met. His passion was truly unique. Today would’ve been his birthday. Will miss you buddy,” he tweeted.

The recurring comment about Breen seemed to be that he was simply ahead of the times in the way he analyzed mixed martial arts.

Even noted MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani spoke about his genius in his message on X, “Heartbroken hearing about the passing of Jordan Breen. A walking, talking MMA encyclopedia. As eccentric, colorful, and unique a character MMA media has ever seen.”

Heartbroken hearing about the passing of Jordan Breen. A walking, talking MMA encyclopedia. As eccentric, colorful and unique a character MMA media has ever seen. And more importantly, a good dude with a big heart. His presence has been missed as of late, and it’s a tragedy… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 2, 2025

Newer fans who joined the community post McGregor hype in 2014 or during the COVID pandemic might not be as aware of Breen. But should they find themselves being curious, just one search of his name on YouTube will cast their doubts away.