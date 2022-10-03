“Jake Paul Bout to Call Him Out”: Fans Speculate Star Boxer’s Next Opponent in Herb Dean as an Old Video of the UFC Referee Mauling His Opponent Goes Viral

Fans have reacted to MMA referee Herb Dean’s MMA fight, suggesting that Jake Paul will be calling him out soon.

Herb Dean is one of the most well-known MMA referees on the planet right now. However, it is worth noting that Dean was once a fighter himself.

While Herb Dean has been a very successful referee, his stint as a fighter wasn’t quite successful. Dean made his MMA debut in 2001 and went on to fight five more times in the next six years. However, in the six fights that he fought, he was only able to win two bouts.

A video of Herb Dean’s fight against the late Dave Legeno recently surfaced online. Interestingly, this was Dean’s last fight as he went on to retire from fighting after suffering his fourth MMA defeat.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to the post below:

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Jake Paul is currently set to take on his toughest challenge inside the boxing ring so far. ‘The Problem Child’ will be fighting the former UFC champion, Anderson Silva, later this month on October 29th.

While Jake Paul started off as a content creator, he has managed to switch lanes and devote his life to boxing over the last couple of years. In the process, he has managed to beat the likes of AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley twice.

However, he hasn’t quite faced someone like Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ is a seasoned striker. And despite his age, he possesses the ability to inflict real damage. Going into his fight, Jake Paul has emerged as the underdog for the first time, and it remains to be seen whether he can beat the MMA legend or not.

