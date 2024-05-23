PFL Boss Compares Kayla Harrison’s UFC Jump to Difference Between LeBron James and Kevin Durant

FL Boss Donn Davis still seems to be unable to come to terms with Kayla Harrison joining the UFC. Although in the past, he has stated that there were no hard feelings with the Olympian, his recent interview suggests otherwise.

Davis spoke about the former PFL fighter condescendingly, comparing her to Kevin Durant and essentially saying she could have been LeBron James but chose not to.

In a recent interview on the Weighing In Podcast, Donn Davis spoke about why Kayla Harrison wasn’t who he expected her to be.

“Some people at the very top of their career are LeBron James and some at the very top are Kevin Durant…One wants to lead and change their sport… the other is a follower who needs validation and we couldn’t do anything about that.”

Donn Davis is essentially calling out Kayla Harrison , blaming her for needing ‘validation’ as the reason for her to leave the PFL. Mind you, for the first time in the last 6 years of PFL history, a fighter has left the organization for the UFC.

Now, Harrison claims she wanted to fight against a higher level of opponents. Another reason for joining the UFC is the worldwide fanbase that they have made. You can’t hate on a fighter for wanting more fame and recognition! Besides, one fight in, she’s already a star there.

It’s not even been a few months since she made the transition to the UFC, and the former Olympian is already looking to secure a title shot.

Kayla Harrison will make herself available for the title shot if it presents itself

Kayla Harrison had a successful debut in the UFC by steamrolling through former champion Holly Holm. In what was an impressive show of her strength and grappling skills, she had Holm eating out of the palm of her hands, forcing her to play her game.

Of course, Holm wasn’t used to the vicious strenth of Harrison during the ground and pound either.

Following that victory, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, she spoke about a title shot,

“If it’s for a title, I will make myself available. I would love [to fight on June 29]… My time is now.”

Kayla Harrison says she wants to fight for the title this summer “If it’s for a title, I will make myself available. I would love [to fight on June 29]… My time is now.” ▶️ https://t.co/KbKeylXRc3 #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/kAQ87fzX1P — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 15, 2024

Ariel Helwani has now even thrown in a potential fight proposition. Kayla Harrison vs. Julianna Pena for the interim title on June 29, the same card Conor McGregor is making his debut on. Harrison loved the sound of that fight.

However, there are no fight confirmations yet. The Olympian is still currently without a fight; perhaps a certain Brazilian lioness might be interested in patrolling her territory again.