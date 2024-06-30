UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Lifts Spirits of South African Team After Hard-Fought T20 Final Loss

Dricus Du Plessis might not have lost his middleweight title last night but he sure is disappointed, as is the rest of South Africa. The rainbow nation lost the T20 cricket world cup to India by a hair’s breadth and it collectively broke the hearts of an entire nation. In the midst of this, DDP had a little message for the Proteas.

The UFC middleweight champion is a cricket fan and follows his national team religiously. So needless to say, he was thoroughly disappointed after the heartbreak. Since being reinstated to this glorious gallery of the game in 1992, the Proteas haven’t won a single ICC trophy.

They have come agonizingly close to the title but had a reputation of choking out in the semis. This time, they took a step further, made it to the finals and gave the best team in the tournament a run for their money.

But it wasn’t enough. They were in the game till the end and then Suryakumar Yadav took David Miller’s catch dangerously juggling across the boundary line. Du Plessis recognized the greatness of this catch while asking the South African boys to keep their heads up.

“Well done India best catch in history! What a game boys keep the heads up @ProteasMenCSA”

Well done India best catch in history!

What a game boys keep the heads up @ProteasMenCSA — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) June 29, 2024

Du Plessis, meanwhile is currently preparing for a final of his own as he gears up to take on Israel Adesanya as he stakes claim to the crown of the real African champion.

‘Stillknocks’ wants Adesanya’s head and the GOAT crown to with it

Du Plessis has a lot riding on his fight against Izzy. The champ not only has to defend his belt, but also his honor after talking so much trash about how he’s the ‘real’ African champ.

And even though he just defeated Sean Strickland to win the title and Strickland had defeated Adesanya to do the same, MMA math just as effective as thoughts and prayers in a time of need. So there’s a lot riding on Du Plessis finishing Adesanya, especially since the former believes this would put him into the GOAT debate.

In a recent interview with Fox West Texas, ‘Stillknocks’ said,

“This fight’s gonna mean that I told you I belong here.. Dricus du Plessis is now in the conversation of being one of the greatest middleweights ever.”

️Dricus du Plessis claims that a win over Israel Adesanya puts him into the conversation as one of the greatest middleweights of all time: “This fight’s gonna mean that I told you I belong here.. Dricus du Plessis is now in the conversation of being one of the greatest… pic.twitter.com/LHoh0yGgKp — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) June 27, 2024

The fight takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, closer to Izzy’s home than ‘Stillknocks’, but that will mean nothing once the fighters step into the octagon. Given the bad blood between the two, fans can expect a bloodbath.