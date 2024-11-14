UFC Fans Demand Daniel Cormier to Interview Jon Jones Before Stipe Miocic Fight

Ahead of UFC 309, there has been a rallying cry for an iconic face-off—an interview between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Known for his pre-fight interviews with headliners on his YouTube channel, Cormier is being bombarded with requests to sit down with Jones before his first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic.

The idea has fans buzzing, given the tense history between Cormier and Jones, who were once bitter rivals in the light heavyweight division.

Although the feud has cooled down over the years, an interview now would definitely stir up some unforgettable sparks. Besides, Cormier, by his own admission, still doesn’t like Jones.

It all started when DC shared a clip of his interview with Michael Chandler ahead the Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. While that in itself is a polarizing fight, fans flooded the comments section with requests for an interview with Jon Jones.

One fan, wanting to know DC’s schedule, asked, “When is the check-in with Jones coming?”. Another fan left a comment demanding the interview and asserted, “We need the Jones check-in”.

The sentiment was reciprocated by many others, who commented on the lines of, “WTF DC DOING A JON JONES INTERVIEW ????”. This man was more polite about it bit he asked the same question as well- “Hey DC, Are we getting a one-on-one with Bones.”

Now that Jones and Cormier are no longer competing, the have not been any heated exchanges either online or in person between the two.

While Cormier maintains that he respects Jones, he also states that they can never be friends given the intensity of their rivalry.

DC bats for Jones vs. Aspinall

Jones’ refusal to face interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, especially with new excuses each passing day, from the Brit not being good enough to being an A-hole, has been a rather painful watch.

While the law dictates that the champion must fight the interim champion to unite the belts, DC thinks it’s more than that in this particular case. The former double champ believes it’s time for Jones to pass the torch, just as legends like Shogun Rua and Rampage Jackson did for him back in the day.

Cormier reminded Jones that greatness in sports often means taking on—and overcoming—the rising stars, like when Michael Jordan had to beat the Detroit Pistons to reach the top.

In response to Jones’ comments that Aspinall was a nobody who was just “trying to make a name off him,” Cormier was quick to set the record straight.

“Aspinall’s not a nobody. He’s the world champ and has torn through the division.”

DC emphasized that the pressure is on Jones to meet Aspinall, not just as a fight but as a defining moment. Meanwhile, former champ Michael Bisping upped the stakes, suggesting Jones should be stripped of his title if he dodges Aspinall.