TUF 32: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 – Dates, Fighters List, Weight Categories, and More

TUF 32 will drop later this year, starting from June 4 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. Although there are still several months left for the event, fans are already excited about it. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is a series by the UFC where two fighters from the roster go head to head as coaches. They take on several fighters who hope to make it into the organization. The fighters compete for a UFC contract at the end of the show. The winners of the finale get into the UFC and get a lot of social media exposure. Here’s all the information on the latest season.

Dana White recently announced the latest season, TUF 32, on Women’s Day. He announced that the UFC Women’s Flyweight champ Alexa Grasso would go head-to-head against former champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Amy Kaplan then released the list of the fighters and the weight classes for the latest season of TUF on X.

The weight categories for TUF 32 are Men’s Middleweight and Men’s Featherweight. Here is a list of the Middleweight fighters on the season.

Omran Chaaban (6-1) – 23, Finland

Shamidkhan Magomedov (8-1) – 29, Russia

Robert Valentin (10-3) – 28, Switzerland

Mark Hulme (12-3) – 29, South Africa

Ryan Loder (6-1) – 31, California

Giannis Bachar (9-2) – 33, Greece

Thomas Theocharis (9-5) – 30, Canada

Paddy McCorry (4-1) – 26, Ireland

While the middleweight division will look to make a mark, the featherweight fighters would also not want to miss out on their chance at a possible UFC glory. Here is the list of the Featherweight fighters that will take part in TUF 32.

Edwin Cooper Jr. (6-1) – 31, New Mexico

Nathan Fletcher (8-1) – 26, England

Zygimantas Ramaska (9-2) – 27, Lithuania

Roedie Roets (7-1) – 27, South Africa

Bekhzod Usmonov (12-4) – 28, Tajikistan

Guillermo Torres (7-1) – 37, Mexico

Kaan Olfi (11-2-1) – 30, Australia

Mairon Santos (13-1) – 23, Brazil

Ahead of the filming of TUF 32, Valentina Shevchenko sat down to answer some of the media’s questions and spoke about the trilogy fight.

Valentina Shevchenko talks trilogy fight after TUF 32 against Alexa Grasso

Following TUF 32, Alexa Grasso will defend her title once more against Valentina Shevchenko in what will be their trilogy bout.

During a press conference for the latest TUF season, a reporter asked Shevchenko about the rumors of the fight taking place on Mexican Independence Day. Her reaction was uploaded by MMA Junkie on YouTube. Here’s what she had to say.

“I think more fair would be one for her one for me. We fought in Mexican Independence Day before…so it has to be one for her one for me, this is a fair game.”

Valentina Shevchenko believes it would not be fair to fight on Mexican Independence Day again, since they have already done it.

Being the only UFC fighter from Kyrgyzstan, she believes she needs to represent her country and this time around, the fight should take place on a date related to her country.