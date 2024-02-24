UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Faces Backlash Over Alleged Assault on Fans

The UFC has a new champion at 145 pounds in Ilia Topuria. ‘El Matador’ made a statement with a second round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to realize a life-long dream. Since then, Topuria has seen a massive surge in fame. Overnight his followers on Instagram increased by over half a million. However, with the increased fame, comes scrutiny on every single step he takes as well as scrutiny on past actions. This was the case recently as a fan on Twitter exposed an allegedly unpleasant side of Ilia Topuria.

Advertisement

Fans are unforgiving towards fighters and more often than not manage to dig out skeletons in a fighter’s closet.

A fan posted a video compilation of Topuria’s interaction with his fans with the caption,

Advertisement

“Topuria regularly assaults and abuses his fans and I’m supposed to be a fan of this guy?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MmaUnderdogs/status/1761086829355246019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



In the video, Topuria is seen landing vicious body shots on multiple fans. While there is no doubt that the fans themselves asked for it, Topuria is seen using all his force in the video, instead of slightly hurting the fan. Needless to say, the video garnered interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “The last guy got his respect.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sshaf91/status/1761090172714684726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Another fan added, “Who volunteers for that lmao”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FXStrypes/status/1761199972912120283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan commented, “The only reason I’m not a fan. I don’t want him to beat the shit out of me.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WilsonVollyball/status/1761166727700951110?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“Think about what he would do to someone that isn’t a fan.”– added another fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/teodorobear/status/1761184289042104740?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“Bruh the first and third we’re straight liver shots wtf”– commented another fan in disbelief.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CatalanCapi/status/1761188796911980614?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since winning his title, Topuria has outlined some big plans for himself. However, it is highly unlikely that the UFC will oblige to all his wishes.

Ilia Topuria reaching too far with his ambitions?

After securing a title win, the first thing that Topuria did was call out Conor McGregor for a fight in Spain. He has since outlined a number of ambitious fights that he wants to take on. ‘El Matador’ also stated that he wants a fight against none other than Canelo Alvarez in boxing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpinninBackfist/status/1760824410586427607?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Topuria further said that he wants to move up in weight and challenge for the 155-pound belt. While his plans seem exciting on paper, it is highly unlikely that the UFC will allow him to pursue these grand plans without a few defenses of his title at 145-pounds first.