UFC Champion Jon Jones Advocates for Men’s Mental Health Awareness in Candid Social Media Post

Despite being the baddest man on the planet, even Jon Jones has had his fair share of demons to fight. In fact, the UFC heavyweight champion once had been struggling with anxiety and depression daily for a brief period. Now, seeking inner peace, ‘Bones’ has come out with a message, encouraging the fandom to look after one another.

June being men’s mental health month, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has dropped a brief note on his “X” handle, urging fans to have their pals’ back and devote time to their well-being.

“Men’s mental health awareness month. Make sure you take your time out to encourage a homie.”

— BONY (@JonnyBones) June 9, 2024

According to the official numbers, the suicide rate among men in the US is considerably higher than among women. And despite the stigma behind discussing mental health, more and more athletes and high-profile sportspersons are coming forward to raise awareness.

Having had some troubles of his own, Jones certainly knows how important it is to share things and have somebody close to you watching your back.

In fact, the American has been open about his struggles with the MMA community, and how his fiance helped him get out of that dark place.

Jon Jones gets candid about his struggles with depression

Everyone including cage fighters and the upper echelon of athletes isn’t impervious to mental health troubles. With changing times and lifestyles, there’s been an alarming increase in mental struggles with men in general taking a fall as adolescents to middle-aged males, all struggling to keep their calm and muster on through life.

And these battles, just like the ones inside the cage need support to be won, somebody to help you get back up and have your back. For Jones, it was her fiance. During an interview with Overdogs Podcasts almost a year ago, Jones admitted that he deals with his own demons almost on a daily basis.

During the conversation, the fighter recalled a situation and emphasized his point of having someone beside you. In fact, the heavyweight champ said he felt healed and thanked his partner for being there for him when needed.

Unfortunately for Bones and his partner, the champ’s troubles also seem to have resulted in violence against her. So, while we applaud him for his tweet about mental health, it is also important to note that all our stars’ behavior needs to be followed or taken as an example, especially by younger audiences.