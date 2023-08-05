2 Years After Retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov Faces Severe Accusations From Ex-UFC Star: “He’s Not a Real Fighter”

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen before the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the best MMA fighters of all time. In a sport that is famous for people taking a lot of damage, he seemed like a fighter who was rather untouchable. In his career, Nurmagomedov was undefeated in 29 fights and was also crowned the lightweight champion. With all these achievements, he retired from the sport back in 2020, following his victory over Justin Gaethje. His early retirement is always brought up by many people to question his legacy.

Despite the public sentiment hailing him as arguably the greatest fighter of all time, it looks like former UFC superstar Nate Diaz isn’t too impressed with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA career.

What did Nate Diaz say about Khabib Nurmagomedov?

During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Nate Diaz spoke about why he feels Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t the greatest fighter of all time.

While criticizing the Dagestani for retiring from the UFC too soon and not fighting ranked opponents at the start of his career, Diaz said:

“F*ck Khabib. Khabib is the worst. Just look at him, he ran off, he’s a jock. It’s not my style of fighting. I don’t like it…You fought three ranked opponents, then fu*king beat two fu*king guys as a champion. If that’s how you fight. But the style in general, he’s not a real fighter. Him, ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier), certain guys. I’m just not interested in that kind of fighting at all.”

Diaz has competed in a variety of weight classes throughout his career. He feels that challenging oneself at a higher level adds to an MMA athlete’s legacy. As a result of Nurmagomedov’s early retirement, Diaz was unimpressed with him as a fighter.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz, who, as previously said, enjoys challenges, will make his debut in another genre of combat sport this weekend. After years of MMA brilliance, it will be thrilling to watch Diaz fight inside a squared ring.

Nate Diaz is set to make his pro-boxing debut

After completing his contract with the UFC last year, Diaz is set to return to the world of combat sports by making his pro-boxing debut against social media star turned-boxer Jake Paul, who has a pro-boxing record of 6-1 so far.

The fight is set to take place this weekend on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. A lot has been said about the chances of Nate Diaz going into the fight and it looks like people are not backing the former UFC superstar too much.

Diaz is a heavy underdog going into the fight. However, it is worth noting that the fight is scheduled for 10 rounds which can favor Diaz, given his cardio. That said, it will be interesting to see if Nate Diaz can upset the odds and potentially hand Jake Paul his second consecutive defeat.