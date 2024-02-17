“I Wish Him the Best”: Andrew Tate Shuts Down Possible Collaboration With Sneako After Recent Beef

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has been banned from all major social media sites. Ever before he was arrested, Tate was kicked out from most major sites for his controversial opinions. In order to continue putting out his message, Tate started streaming on the popular streaming platform, Rumble. It was through his streaming that he met other streamers. However, recent comments by Tate suggest he does not have any relationship left with his former friends. In a recent ‘Emergency Meeting’ podcast, Tate was joined with the host of FreshandFit podcast, Myron ‘Fit’.

Tate answered questions from fans on a number of topics. One fan asked a question about Sneako. The fan said he wanted a collaboration with Sneako as soon as possible. To which Andrew Tate replied,

“Wish him the best”

Tate’s reply suggested that he does not want anything to do with the likes of Sneako. Last year, Tate grew extremely close with the likes of streamers such as Adin Ross and Sneako.

However, he has recently started distancing himself from them and stopped appearing on their streams as well. However, Tate still keeps a close eye on everything that goes on in his space.

The elder Tate brother recently shared his thoughts on the situation involving Sneako and Sean Strickland. The 25-year-old streamer decided to spar with former champion Sean Strickland. However, Strickland did not go easy on him and left him in a bloody mess instead. Tate said that he did not understand why Sneako decided to spar a professional MMA fighter. He also went on to add that he did not understand why a professional fighter would go so hard on an amateur.

Even after being compassionate towards Sneako, Tate does not want to be friends with him due to a podcast episode that the ‘Top G’ did not like.

Andrew Tate and Sneako beef

The elder Tate brother was extremely friendly with the likes of Sneako and Adin Ross. However, the pair started to drift apart after one of Sneako’s streams. During the stream in question, Sneako teamed up with fellow streamer N3on. The two men invited Onlyfans models, Sky Bri and Breckie Hill, on their stream.

This is something that did not sit well with Tate. The 37-year-old blasted Sneako for snooping so low in order to get attention. He went on to add that neither Sneako nor N3on add anything valuable to their streams. Since then, the two men have stopped interacting completely.