Despite Only One Win in Over 5 Years, Conor McGregor Believes He Is Still Right at the Head of the Table: “Make No Mistake About It”

Conor McGregor is a former two-weight world champion. His recent hurdles, however, have sent him to the back of a long line of contenders.

In martial arts, recency bias has always been the norm when evaluating, assessing, and comparing fighters. This is no different from the turbulence faced by the ‘Notorious’ one for the past half a decade.

Since his victory, against Eddie Alvarez in 2016, for the UFC Lightweight championship, Conor McGregor, has emerged victorious just once, out of four contests, against Donald Cerrone in 2020. And this is excluding his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather, in which he was unsuccessful as well.

McGregor has been a formidable force inside the octagon during his early years. Since his role in transcending the sport to what it is now, the fact is, there have been an umpty number of martial artists who have gone on to be complete in all facets of the sport.

Unlike during the Irishman’s time, where fighters excelled in one aspect and were mediocre in other categories. This includes the 34-year-old.

Conor McGregor has recently responded to a post on social media, which highlighted that he was a member of only two fighters, who have been awarded the coveted title of ‘Male Fighter of the year’.

McGregor, since the ghastly and horrid leg injury suffered by him against Dustin Poirier, has been unable to compete. In the meantime, the former UFC Lightweight champion has maintained an active life on social media.

Not one to downplay the drama, McGregor has stirred skirmishes with multiple fighters, legends, and active contestants alike. Yet, his claim to still be the best despite the years without a victory has not halted.

The game is still live. Make no mistake about it. https://t.co/LSeHpAi7dm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 2, 2022

In a response to a recent tweet that pointed out that Jon Jones and Conor McGregor were the only two fighters to win multiple ‘Male fighter of the year awards, McGregor stated-

“The game is still live. Make no mistake about it.”

Truth be told, the moment his return is announced, fans are in for a spectacle. The return of the man who revolutionized the sport will forever be cherished, long after his retirement as well. An all-time great martial artist, no questions asked.

