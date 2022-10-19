$200M Worth Conor McGregor Boosts His Net Worth by Collaborating With Southeast Asia’s Top Brand, After Entering the World of Investing

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; UFC fighter Conor McGregor holds his son Conor Jack McGregor Jr. on the sidelines before Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Asian Betting corporation ‘me88’, signs martial arts phenom and world-renowned Irishman, Conor McGregor, as a brand ambassador!

In less than a decade, since his rise to mainstream fame, Conor McGregor has elevated, not only himself but the sport of martial arts, exponentially. Suffice it to say, the strategy used by McGregor to promote and market himself in the build-up to his fights has yielded dividends.

The ‘Notorious’ one, in the past five years, has solidified himself as an entrepreneur in addition to his status as a martial artist. McGregor has now signed on as a brand ambassador for Asia’s leading online betting platform, ‘me88’.

Speaking about the collaboration, Conor McGregor stated–

“It is an honor to join fists with me88 to help them expand their brand in Southeast Asia. I am very excited to be a part of more of their marketing initiatives as a brand ambassador, as well as to interact with more sports fans in the region and share my experience and knowledge in the field.”

Conor McGregor and his partnership with ‘me88’!

The onboarding of Conor McGregor is no doubt a statement of intent from the betting corporation. With McGregor at the helm of their strategy, the company will utilize the ‘Notorious’ one’s vast presence in the South East Asian region.

He is scheduled to engage in digital marketing activities to enhance the brand’s awareness within the specific region. The alliance emphasizes the intention of the gambling platform to reinforce its position as Asia’s leading online gambling platform.

The enterprise’s tagline ‘play safe play me’ is a testament to its commitment to providing the best quality, security, and choice to Asian sports fans!

The Irishman’s portfolio!

In addition to his newly acquired role as a brand ambassador for ‘me88’, McGregor had earlier this year, joined forces with Polish investment company ‘XTB’ as a brand ambassador as well.

The 34-year-old’s alliance with the company will see them officially step foot into the Middle East as well as African regions, with hopes of establishing a base.

Conor McGregor’s value knows no bounds. The Irishman’s reputation supersedes him and will always be influential for any brand. His endorsements have expanded his already vast net worth that he accumulated from his involvement in combat sports.

