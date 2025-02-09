“Welcome to Unemployment”: UFC Fans Call for Justin Tafa’s Release After Two Straight Losses

Justin Tafa of New Zealand looks on after his loss to Tallison Teixera of Brazil during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Being a UFC fighter can be a rollercoaster ride, with immense highs and brutal lows. Justin Tafa knows this all too well after experiencing a tough drop in his career. Once riding high with a solid win streak, Tafa now finds himself in the unfortunate position of losing two fights in a row.

UFC heavyweight Tafa entered the octagon to face Tallison Teixeira on the back of a loss against Karl Williams in his previous outing. However, it was the manner of this particular loss, that made things worse for the heavyweight. Despite looking comparatively spruced up, Tafa got knocked out in the very first round.

As the saying goes, ‘You’re only as good as your last fight’. It certainly holds true in the UFC since fans are now asking for Tafa to be released from the promotion. This man, who didn’t want to mince his words, just said, “Justin Tafa stinks cut him”. This viewer, who seemed certain that Tafa’s days in the promotion were numbered, said, “welcome to unemployment Justin Tafa”.

welcome to unemployment justin tafa — sean (@seandoncito) February 9, 2025



Another probably looked at a magic crystal and just claimed, “Justin Tafa boutta get cut from the UFC.” These reactions might have been different forms but they all honed in on Tafa’s employment status. “How is Justin Tafa in the UFC?”, questioned this guy while another commented on the fighter’s perceived lack of heart saying, “I’ve never seen someone quit as fast as Justin Tafa did lmaoooo.”

As Tafa considers how to bounce back, his opponent of the night, Teixeira seems to have impressed everyone on his debut.

The future is bright for Teixeira

Teixeira could not have asked for a better start to his UFC career. The undefeated fighter had first appeared on the ‘Dana White’s Contender Series‘ after which he was awarded a full-time contract with the UFC. And this KO only goes on to prove why the bossman was right to bet on him.

From the minute the fight started it was clear that Teixeira was looking to inflict serious damage on his opponent every chance he got. Tafa tried to get some offense on the 6’7″ debutant but before he could do much, Texeira had him pressed against the cage.

Once he had Tafa where he wanted, Teixeira landed a knee to the body which was the beginning of the end. He immediately followed it up with an elbow to the face which dropped Tafa to the ground.

TALLISON TEIXEIRA FOLDS JUSTIN TAFA IN 35 SECONDS‼️ pic.twitter.com/56JUl8LkDN — Scott (@CombatPandaMMA) February 9, 2025



Tafa immediately covered up and began absorbing unanswered shots which forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.