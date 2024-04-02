Joe Rogan’s Friend Equates ‘The Comedy Store’ to Conor McGregor’s Money-Making Mastery in Las Vegas

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ viewers and avid stand-up comedy fans would be familiar with the name Joey Diaz. The 61-year-old has appeared in multiple ‘JRE’ episodes to date. However, his friendly connections with the noted UFC color commentator and ‘JRE’ host, Joe Rogan, may have turned him into a UFC fan as well. ‘CoCo’ recently appeared in a ‘Joey Diaz Clips’ YouTube video where he drew a line between the UFC and his alma mater, The Comedy Store. He used the noted UFC icon Conor McGregor to connect the dots between The Comedy Store and the UFC.

In every field, getting the top-quality products and services often comes at a high price. Most UFC fans may already know that McGregor is the UFC’s biggest PPV star to date. ‘Mystic Mac’ is often praised for his fight-selling capabilities with a combination of his on-mic brashness and in-octagon skills.

But whether it’s watching McGregor in UFC or witnessing an act at The Comedy Store, both have a handsome cost associated with it. But this also ensures that the entities and associated members make a lot of money. This is why Joey Diaz opined that McGregor and The Comedy Store were pretty much the same in this regard. The comedian said,

“I say that The Comedy Store was like Conor McGregor. When McGregor goes to Vegas, everybody jumps up and down. Everybody gets a dollar in their pocket, He generates that income.”

Well, nobody can elaborate on Diaz’s views better than the UFC head honcho, Dana White. He has seen how McGregor boosted the popularity of the UFC and the sport of MMA almost single-handedly. ‘Mystic Mac’ also helped him pocket insane amounts of riches with his superb fight-selling skills.

Conor McGregor has generated insane revenues from the UFC PPVs in Las Vegas

Any Conor McGregor fight is expected to generate massive hype among fans and thereby fill the pockets of the organizers. White has been through such incidents multiple times. But records show that McGregor has chosen the UFC’s hometown, Las Vegas, to deliver his biggest PPV numbers.

McGregor has delivered two record-breaking PPVs in the coveted T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. Initially, the UFC 202, headlined by the coveted rematch between McGregor and Nate Diaz, garnered an insane 1.6M PPV buys, making it the highest-selling PPV of the time.

But then came the date October 6, 2018, with a McGregor vs Nurmagomedov headlined UFC 229, which garnered an insane 2.4M PPV buys. Most fans may know that UFC 229 stands as the highest-grossing UFC PPV to date. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Joe’s friend Joey was perfect in his words about what happens in Vegas when McGregor gets there.