UFC Is the Only Place for MMA: Michael Chandler Shares Raw Thoughts as Bellator Star Patricio Pitbull Follows in His Path

Often described as a company man for the UFC since his switch from Bellator MMA, Michael Chandler has assured long-time foe, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire that making good on his move to the Octagon is the best move for his career. Chandler, himself a former three-time Bellator champion — was afforded close to an immediate title shot in the UFC, after making short work of Dan Hooker in his debut.

Once branded as receiving ‘Dana White privilege’ from ex-star Tony Ferguson, Chandler knows firsthand, the benefits to the almost unrivaled viewership potential of the UFC. From top opponents to bigger PPVs, he believes the UFC offers all, especially in light of Bellator (PFL) not lining up fights for Pitbull.

And tonight, Chandler urged, Ariel Helwani to pose an important financial question to Pitbull regarding his transition and said, “1 year from now, sit [Patricio Pitbull] down on your show and have him answer, honestly, what the difference is and how much bigger [UFC] is.”

“How much more significant it is over here. And if he plays his cards right and does his job, how much more lucrative it is,” Chandler asserted.

And discussing the former foe’s chances of finding himself in and amongst the featherweight title picture with a debut win, Chandler claims Pitbull may be afforded the same luxuries as he was.

“I think he’s got a great opportunity to fight Yair Rodriguez. I think he’s ranked number five. So he could find himself in the top five in the UFC here in seven weeks time. And maybe the number one contender — maybe the guy who fights for the belt next,” Chandler explained.

The former Bellator lightweight champion also heaped praises on Pitbill. Getting a little nostalgic even, Chandler claimed that Pitbull was a “stud” and since the two shared more than a few cards, he understood why Patricio was a fan favorite.

Chandler details tense history with Patricio Pitbull

Sharing distinct antiquity with the Frieres, Chandler saw his second run as Bellator MMA titleholder begin with a knockout victory over the elder, Patricky.

But then back in 2019, Chandler’s third reign as king was stopped by Patricio courtesy of a blistering strikes stoppage. And detailing the tense build-up to their clash – which included a fiery face-off, Chandler blamed the language barrier for their rivalry.

“There was a little bit of animosity, a little bit of bad blood… I said something about family, obviously, because I fought his brother, they are by definition family,” Chandler explained.

Chandler also confessed that he was talking about his wife, his kids, and his mom. But he continues to blame their personal feud on the language barrier.

However, the 7th-ranked lightweight only wishes Pitbull well on his journey in the UFC and hopes he can use the platform to ensure a bright future as Chandler himself has. A rather generous wish that Pitbull will only be thankful for while trying to conform to a repeat of Chandler’s own 4-2 legacy in the octagon.