“Stop Begging”: Michael Chandler Faces Fan Backlash for Relentless Conor McGregor Callouts

The MMA community hasn’t seen any advancement towards the materialization of the Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor bout to date. ‘Iron’ Chandler has often tried to maintain the relevance of the fight among the fans with several interviews and social media updates. But a recent incident revealed that some fans might have gotten annoyed by such efforts from Chandler’s end.

Despite their previous announcement, the UFC CEO, Dana White, had also implied that McGregor might fight someone else in his comeback fight. This is why a lot of fans viewed Chandler’s efforts as his desperation towards not letting the ‘Mystic Mac’ fight slip away from him. A few fans also decided to take a dig at ‘Iron’ in the comments section of his ‘X’ update.

Chandler uploaded a snap of the famous Hollywood actor, Ben Stiller from his movie, ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’. The caption to his post read:

“dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.”

The moves that Chandler mentioned in his caption are the qualities that a “true Dodgeballer” needs to master, as per the movie. Well, fans were quick to realize that Chandler was taking a dig at his announced rival McGregor for dodging their announced fight. However, a few of them had probably worn out of Chandler’s desperation. They picked on ‘Iron’ with deriding comments in the replies section.

One such fan wrote, “You aren’t a man anymore. Stop begging for Conor bro damn it !”

Another one commented, “Conor lives rent free in ur head. I hope he doesn’t fight u”

One more fan posed a straight question. He asked, “How long you actually willing to wait for before asking for another fight”

But the highlight of the replies section was a comment from McGregor himself. The Irishman was now offended by Chandler’s jibe at him. His comment also showcased that he was ridiculed by Chandler’s update.

Mystic Mac’ commented with two laughing emojis.

Apparently, several fans are thinking that the UFC is probably planning to fix a different rival for McGregor’s return fight. But this has also triggered several speculations among them.

Who will Conor McGregor fight for his UFC comeback and when will it happen?

Recently, McGregor gave out a ton of frustration about the UFC being negligent in planning his return. He also revealed that he wanted to make his octagon return in April 2024. But Dana White and Co. had turned a cold shoulder to his wish. However, McGregor’s annoyed words caught the UFC CEO’s attention. Recently, the UFC head honcho went on an Instagram live session while he was in Abu Dhabi. There he revealed,

“I’m in Abu Dhabi, he’s [McGregor’s] in Dubai. We’re gonna figure something out. We’re talking.”

White’s words may be a huge ray of hope for the fans to watch McGregor forge his return in April. A look at the UFC events schedule will also reveal that there’s only a single UFC PPV scheduled for April, the UFC 300. Hence, a lot of fans are considering White’s words as an assurance of witnessing McGregor’s return at UFC 300. But they are still in the dark about who ‘Mystic Mac’ will take on if Chandler gets dropped from the matchup.

Well, there are several options before the UFC in the form of Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz. And only time has the answer to who the Irishman will fight in his UFC return bout.