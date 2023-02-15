UFC Fight Schedule: Who Is Fighting This Weekend?

UFC has been an organization that has put on back-to-back events for fans. The fans absolutely love the UFC for the kinds of fights that they make. UFC Fight Night this weekend is about to take place on February 18th at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

After a successful UFC 284 in Perth Australia, the fans now seem ready for the upcoming UFC events. UFC 285 is a stacked card that is on March 5th and has all eyes on it. Although the fans are in for a treat on March 5th, Fight Night on February 18th isn’t less than a treat.

Also Read: Joe Rogan Once Destroyed Jann Wenner for His Political Views

UFC Fight Schedule for the upcoming Fight Night:

The UFC Fight Night this weekend would be headlined by women’s flyweight contenders. We have the very dangerous Jessica Andrade facing Erin Blanchfield. Andrade is a former champion who is currently ranked at number 3. She is set to face new and upcoming Blanchfield. Andrade currently has a record of 24 wins and 9 losses.

Your NEW #UFCVegas69 main event!@JessicaMMAPro steps in late to face @ErinBlanchfield_MMA this Saturday pic.twitter.com/ipN9T8brBs — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2023

In the co-main event, we have the Light Heavyweight Banger for us. Jordan Wright will face Zac Pauga. Jordan Wright is moving up a weight class as he used to compete at middleweight. Pauga, on the other hand, is moving from Heavyweight to 205 Pounds.

All the fights seem exciting on this card as we have Jim Miller vs Alexander Hernandez, who seems to be a favorite going into the fight. Miller has been around for a very long time, and Hernandez is a young fighter. This could be a fan-favorite fight and definitely the one to open the main card.

The fans also get one more exciting fight at light heavyweight, William Knight faces Poland’s own Marcin Prachnio. Josh Parisian will face Jamal Pogues in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

The Prelims:

Before all these exciting fights, the prelims will take place, and they look fun too. Nazim Sadykhov will be facing Evan Elder in the lightweight division. Women’s bantamweight will have Lina Lansberg vs Mayra Bueno Silva face each other.

Ovince Saint Preux will face Philipe Lins at 205 pounds. Ovince Saint Preux faced Jon Jones in the past for the UFC 205-pound title, where he came up short. Even though he lost against Jones, his stock rose. Let’s see how he tries to get back at the top.

The rest of the fight that we have is Jamall Emmers vs Khusein Askhabov at featherweight. AJ Fletcher vs Themba Gorimbo and Clyaton Carpenter will face Juancamilo Ronderous.

What’s your prediction for this Fight Night?

Also Read: Conor McGregor Updates About His Leg Situation Ahead of UFC Return: “I’m Throwing High Kicks Faster”