UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot – Details of Fight Card, Streaming, Timings, and More

The UFC returns to action this weekend with another fight night event. This time around, the card will be headlined by Erin Blanchfield who takes on Manon Fiorot in the women’s flyweight division. Moreover, there is a surprise waiting for fans, as UFC will be taking the show on the road for a fight night event after a long time. Ahead of the event, we take a look at all the important information fans must know about the upcoming fight night.

Advertisement

Venue

The fight night card headlined by Fiorot and Blanchfield will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are still available on ticketmaster.com. The cheapest ticket currently available is priced at $100 whereas the most expensive ticket is priced at $2,750.

Advertisement

Main Card



Women’s flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary card

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Nate Landwehr

Women’s strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godínez

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews

Light heavyweight: Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

Women’s flyweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto

Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight: Angel Pacheco vs. Caolán Loughran

Streaming

Fans in the U.S. can stream the fight on ESPN+.

A closer look at the main event

In the women’s flyweight class, Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot are ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, and they both enter the fight on a protracted winning run.

Advertisement

Blanchfield makes her way back to her state and the place where her current winning streak of nine games began back in 2019. The 24-year-old last competed in August 2023, defeating Taila Santos by unanimous decision.



Fiorot comes into the weekend having triumphed in 11 straight bouts. After losing her first fight in 2018, the 34-year-old has gone on to become invincible. Her most recent victory came against Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision in September 2023

Other fights to look out for

Apart from the main event, the co-main event between Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley promises to be a barn burner of a fight. There is a very good chance the fight will not go the distance. In addition, the fight card also features former champion Chris Weidman who takes on Bruno Silva.