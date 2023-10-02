30 Days Before His $10,000,000+ Fight, Anthony Joshua Predicts Francis Ngannou’s ‘Defeat’ Against Tyson Fury

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, is about to make his boxing debut for a $10 million payday. He will take on none other than one of the greatest boxers, Tyson Fury. Now, the big question surrounds the combat world: Can the MMA heavyweight conquer the ‘Gypsy King’? Given Fury’s extensive experience, many have placed their bets on him for this bout. As the showdown approaches just 30 days away, former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has shared his thoughts in an interview with Misfits Boxing on YouTube.

Advertisement

‘The Predator’ will take on Fury for the Riyadh belt on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou is widely regarded as a great heavyweight in MMA. However, he lacks boxing experience, which is why some people are counting him out.

Anthony Joshua backs old foe Tyson Fury to ruin boxing debut of Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua and KSI sat down for a Cap or No Cap questionnaire on the Misfit Boxing YouTube channel. During their conversation, they discussed music, boxing, MMA, and crossover fights.

Advertisement

While discussing boxing, KSI asked Joshua whom he thought would win in the Fury-Ngannou fight. The British heavyweight boxer said:

“Fury in my opinion.” KSI claimed, “I feel like it’s so easy.” Joshua replied, “But I want Ngannou to train hard.“

The British heavyweights, Fury and Joshua, have had a longstanding feud. Fury had aimed to face and conquer Joshua to solidify his legacy. However, due to the contract negotiations breaking down, that showdown never materialized.

Consequently, there’s lingering animosity between them. Surprisingly, Joshua even backed his rival against Ngannou. Although he’s not the sole supporter in this regard.

Advertisement

Fury has the support of the combat sports community

Several prominent personalities and fighters have predicted that Fury would be a formidable opponent for Ngannou. Among them, Khabib Nurmagomedov asserted that the Cameroonian-French heavyweight lacks the advantage in a boxing ring. However, ‘The Eagle’ believes that Ngannou would confidently triumph if the fight were to take place inside the octagon.

Michael Jai White also followed the same notion when he stated in a recent interview that Fury’s extensive boxing experience from a young age would likely influence the outcome. He also noted that Ngannou should be content with his earnings from the matchup.

Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, boldly asserted that no one can defeat the ‘Gypsy King’ in the boxing ring. With Ngannou, a renowned KO artist in MMA, receiving training from Tyson, while it may be challenging for some to envision his victory, we cannot entirely dismiss his potential.