Francis Ngannou Breaks WBC Rankings Right After His Boxing Debut Against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou is now a name synonymous with skills, success and power. The combat community has been head over heels for the fighter since his crossover fight against Tyson Fury. Ngannou gave a tough fight to ‘The Gypsy King’ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and his display of power is a testimony of all the praise that he is receiving.

Advertisement

Not just this but soon after the bout, Ngannou’s striking coach Dewey Cooper in an interview with MMA Junkie, praised the fighter’s skills. He stated that WBC will consider and add Ngannou to the top 10-ranked heavyweight boxers list.

And now, the World Boxing Committee (WBC) recently honoured the 37-year-old fighter with a top #10 spot in the prestigious rankings. It released a statement that read,

Advertisement

“Francis Ngannou did an outstanding job against the WBC Heavyweight Champion and the WBC Board of Governors has agreed to rank him as No. 10 in the Heavyweight division.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WBCBoxing/status/1724695241687810097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

WBC acknowledged Ngannou’s performance in his debut which helped him get into the top 10 list. The former UFC fighter showed the best of his skills and knocked down Fury with a left hook. But still Fury ended up with a controversial split decision win. This didn’t please combat enthusiasts and many A-listers expressed their disappointment on the same.

But now, the Cameroonian-French fighter who is now ranked #10 can also go for a rematch against Fury. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion recently mentioned how much he earned from his boxing debut.

Francis Ngannou Reveals Fury vs. Ngannou Fight Purse

‘The Predator’ had a lot on the stake keeping in mind his indifferences with Dana White and then his crossover fight with the greatest heavyweight. But his decision to leave UFC turned out to be a game changer for him in every aspect. He recently spoke about his earnings from Ngannou vs. Fury bout.

Advertisement

During an interview with SHOWTIME Sports for The Last Stand podcast, the 37-year-old fighter revealed his boxing debut purse. He said,

“It’s at least more than everything that I have earned in my life, in my career.”

He didn’t reveal the exact fight purse but expressed that he earned more than he did in his entire UFC career.

Even after the loss, the Cameroonian-French fighter didn’t fail to impress his fans and the combat community and is now an inspiration for many. Ngannou has had humble beginnings and with time has grown from rags to riches. His commitment towards the sport is rock solid and this will surely lead him towards a future full of opportunities.