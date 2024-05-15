UFC Fighter Merab Dvalishvili Captures Terrifying Car Crash Survival Video

Fans of Merab Dvalishvili had a massive scare recently as ‘The Machine’ was involved in a terrible car crash in New York. Although the Georgian and others in the vehicle escaped safely, the whole experience left Dvalishvili extremely shocked. Still, a reel on Instagram soon revealed that the 33-year-old had sustained no bruises or major injuries in the crash, and Dvalishvili shared it on his IG story, along with a description of his condition to provide fans with an update.

The reel started with a view of the vehicle’s deflated airbags, clarifying that the crash was severe enough for the airbags to inflate. Still, fans were reassured when they saw that the UFC star was all right, and Dvalishvili even made things clearer with a caption that read,

“Everything is good. Everyone is safe”

Subsequently, Dvalishvili also revealed that their car got hit from behind which left a terrible dent on the body. Hence, the Georgian was quite lucky to escape without even a scratch. Unfortunately, the Bantamweight fighter’s one-day trip to New York proved to be quite forgettable, although he did enjoy his recent visit to India which concluded a few days back.

Merab Dvalishvili wrestled, tried street food, and enjoyed India in various other ways

Like most tourists, Merab Dvalishvili was fascinated by India. Apart from appearing in multiple interviews to promote the UFC, the 33-year-old also spent a lot of time exploring the city of Mumbai and indulging in its culture. In one such instance, Dvalishvili visited the beaches in Mumbai for a stroll and even tried his hand at casual wrestling with the locals.

A few other videos showed the Georgia native trying out Indian street food in the markets, and he eventually chose Mumbai’s special ‘Vada Pav’ as his #1 over the famous ‘Pani Puri’. All-in-all it’s quite evident that The Machine’s India trip left him with wonderful memories, unlike this accident-laden trip to New York.