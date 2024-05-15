mobile app bar

UFC Fighter Merab Dvalishvili Captures Terrifying Car Crash Survival Video

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
UFC Fighter Merab Dvalishvili Captures Terrifying Car Crash Survival Video

Merab Dvalishvili
Credits: Imago

Fans of Merab Dvalishvili had a massive scare recently as ‘The Machine’ was involved in a terrible car crash in New York. Although the Georgian and others in the vehicle escaped safely, the whole experience left Dvalishvili extremely shocked. Still, a reel on Instagram soon revealed that the 33-year-old had sustained no bruises or major injuries in the crash, and Dvalishvili shared it on his IG story, along with a description of his condition to provide fans with an update.

The reel started with a view of the vehicle’s deflated airbags, clarifying that the crash was severe enough for the airbags to inflate. Still, fans were reassured when they saw that the UFC star was all right, and Dvalishvili even made things clearer with a caption that read,

“Everything is good. Everyone is safe”

Subsequently, Dvalishvili also revealed that their car got hit from behind which left a terrible dent on the body. Hence, the Georgian was quite lucky to escape without even a scratch. Unfortunately, the Bantamweight fighter’s one-day trip to New York proved to be quite forgettable, although he did enjoy his recent visit to India which concluded a few days back.

Merab Dvalishvili wrestled, tried street food, and enjoyed India in various other ways

Like most tourists, Merab Dvalishvili was fascinated by India. Apart from appearing in multiple interviews to promote the UFC, the 33-year-old also spent a lot of time exploring the city of Mumbai and indulging in its culture. In one such instance, Dvalishvili visited the beaches in Mumbai for a stroll and even tried his hand at casual wrestling with the locals.

A few other videos showed the Georgia native trying out Indian street food in the markets, and he eventually chose Mumbai’s special ‘Vada Pav’ as his #1 over the famous ‘Pani Puri’. All-in-all it’s quite evident that The Machine’s India trip left him with wonderful memories, unlike this accident-laden trip to New York.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these