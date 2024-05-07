Ryan Garcia Confesses ‘Love’ for Kendall Jenner in His Latest Twitter Antic Days After Conor McGregor Beef

Ryan Garcia may not be in a comfortable spot after the recent PED usage allegations. But that hasn’t stopped his heart from falling in love once again. Recently, the 25-year-old confessed his feelings for the renowned American model and media personality, Kendall Jenner.

The California native also went futuristic in his approach and added his last name to Kendall’s name, which clarified his thoughts even better.

Garcia is far from being the only combat sports star to fall for a celebrity from the world of fashion. The personal lives of the famous boxers, Mike Tyson, Amir Khan, and several others indicate that fighters often fall for the charm of fashion models.

But Garcia’s act of adding his surname to Kendall indicated that he had intentions of taking their yet-to-be relationship beyond just an ordinary one. The California native wrote,

“Ight games over. KENDALL GARCIA. It’s time babe, I LOVE YOU”

At least Garcia hasn’t yet reached Derrick Lewis’ level of ‘simping’ as the kids call it. For the uninitiated, Lewis has had a thing for former UFC and WWE champion, Ronda Rousey for the longest time.

Now, while Garcia may be counting the hours in the hope of Jenner’s acceptance of his ‘X’-based proposal. But one of his other X posts, had the Notorious Conor McGregor replying.

Ryan Garcia receives Conor McGregor’s response after innocence plea

Ryan Garcia’s post-fight test results sent shockwaves throughout the boxing community as he tested positive for Ostarine, a prohibited PED. Following this, the 25-year-old went on a relentless rant to prove his innocence with a series of ‘X’ updates.

However, none of them proved to be convincing enough for Conor McGregor. The Irish UFC star fired several shots at Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney’s last rival in a now-deleted tweet. McGregor also didn’t refrain from calling Garcia a “fool” in his update.

A look at Garcia’s character and affinity towards social media clarifies that he isn’t someone who would’ve absorbed McGregor’s words quietly. He came up with a vicious reply accusing the Irishman of using PEDs to achieve his jacked look in ‘Road House’.

Garcia even challenged the Irishman to a fight inside the BKFC’s squared circle. While it’s unlikely to happen, you never say no. Besides, Sean O’Malley wants a piece of Garcia first.