Alex Pereira Channels Khaby Lame to Celebrate Title Defense Against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Fans React

The UFC Light Heavyweight champion mimicked Khaby Lame after knocking out Jamahal Hill. Alex Pereira took on Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. The Brazilian put his Light Heavyweight title on the line against the former champion. Hill was already calling himself the champion ahead of the fight, trying to manifest a victory. Pereira, on the other hand, was his usual stoic self, not showing much emotion or engaging in any trash-talking.

The first round started on a tame note, with both fighters measuring each other out and getting their distances right. Alex Pereira started off with his leg kicks immediately. It did not take long for ‘Poatan’ to connect with a left hook that rocked Hill. The former champion went down with one punch. Soon after the KO, Pereira pointed at the fallen challenger in typical Khaby Lame style. Fans could not hold back their excitement as they said,

“And with that UFC 300 was the best card of all time”

One fan spoke about how Pereira told Herb Dean not to stop the fight so he could knock Hill out. The post read,

“Pereira said “It’s okay, He’s going to sleep now anyways””

Another user thought that ‘Poatan’ avenged Glover Teixeira by commenting,

“He avenged Glover easily”

One thinks Alex Pereria a savage. The post read,

“This guy is savage!”

The visual of Pereira imitating Khaby Lame went viral and Championship Rounds posted the same on X.

‘Poatan‘ then went on to talk about his future plans. The Brazilian spoke about wanting to defend his title as well as aspirations to move up to heavyweight.

Alex Pereira reveals his plans to move up to heavyweight after beating Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira already has his eyes set on his next challenge. In his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Pereira revealed that he feels ready to fight again soon. He also spoke about how he wants to move up to heavyweight next. Pereira said,

“I won this fight, I’m not hurt, nothing happened. I know there needs to be a lot of promotion behind a fight but I wanna have a fight at heavyweight.”

The champion previously spoke about potentially fighting against at UFC 301. Now, it will be interesting to see if he can get a fight for the next PPV card, after coming out of UFC 300 unscathed.