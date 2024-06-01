Kayla Harrison Leaves Fans Stunned by Effortlessly Tossing 205lb Champ Alex Pereira: “Would Lose to Her”

Kayla Harrison is an Amazonian coming to life, who looks like she was built by Hephaestus on the island of Lemnos and sent amongst the commoners to become their champion. And in true Amazonian spirit, the former two-time Olympic Gold Medallist tossed UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, causing an uproar in the MMA community.

Following her switch to the UFC, Harrison made an impressive debut against Holly Holm and is now gearing up for her next fight. However, nobody saw her just tossing the light heavyweight champion with the aim of becoming the company’s first 3-division champ.

While the pair look for their next fight, they recently came together for a training session to work on their grappling. Kayla Harrison then tossed Pereira using a Judo throw.

Fans could not believe what they had just witnessed, talking about how insanely strong she was for a bantamweight, calling for a return for Amanda Nunes.

One fan saw the Judo throw and spoke about what would happen once she held a championship belt at the UFC

This fan joked about Pereira losing to Harrison,

“He would lose to her in a real fight btw”

Yet another fan spoke about how strong Harrison was compared to her peers in the division,

“That’s honestly really impressive strength for a woman”

Another fan quipped about how the UFC women's bantamweight fighter had bigger arms compared to Alex Pereira: "Nah nah bro she's got bigger arms than him"

“Nah nah bro she’s got bigger arms than him”

Kayla Harrison is definitely a specimen, an Olympic medalist at 170 lbs. So, she’s already cutting a lot of weight to fight in the bantamweight division. Pair that with wrestling, and you’ve got yourself a fighter that can dominate.

Alex Pereira better watch out, she might come for his belt next. Jokes aside, ‘Poatan’ also gave her some tips while sparring together, including the calf kick defense.

Alex Pereira trains Kayla Harrison on how to check leg kicks

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been working on his Jiu-Jitsu and it shows. His ground game was something no one had tested yet, and early on in his career, it seemed to be the chink in his armor.

However, following his training session with Kayla Harrison, fans have a glimpse of the new and improved Alex Pereira. Besides, while training with Harrison, he also taught her how to open up her knee to check those irksome calf kicks.

It is the same technique he uses very often to check leg kicks. Alex Pereira then wrestled with the former Olympian and managed to get out of an armbar using brute force.

Although the difference in weight played a role in him overpowering Harrison, the latter’s competence against championship-level male fighters at weight divisions much higher than she’s used to rings alarm bells from every woman in the UFC bantamweight division.