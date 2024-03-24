UFC Legend Aligns With Dana White, Calls Kamaru Usman ‘Welterweight Goat’ Snubbing Georges St-Pierre

There was a time when the former UFC welterweight king, Kamaru Usman, had almost cleared out the entire welterweight division. Usman also held the spot of the top pound-for-pound UFC fighter for a prolonged period. This is probably why the UFC head honcho, Dana White, recently labeled him the greatest UFC welterweight of all time. Fans may have different opinions about this, but the noted UFC legend, Chael Sonnen’s latest YouTube video revealed that his thoughts were in good alignment with the UFC boss.

Sonnen pointed out that every conversation in the UFC gets done and dusted once the UFC boss, White, gives out his opinion on it. He said,

“Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. Do you deny that? Because largely in this sport, we’ll argue back and forth. But once Dana White says it, so it is.”

But a large chunk of the UFC fanbase may collide with White and Sonnen’s opinion in this regard. Numerous UFC fans have often counted the noted Georges St-Pierre as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. They may not be pretty accepting of the fact that White and Sonnen didn’t count ‘GSP’ as the greatest even in his division.

Well, even Dana White had counted ‘GSP’ in the top-five UFC fighters list in an earlier YouTube video from ‘GQ Sports’. He also mentioned Usman’s name there, but it was a kind of additional entry from White. However, lately it seems that he has changed his opinion.

Why does Dana White think Kamaru Usman is better than Georges St-Pierre?

UFC fans hail St-Pierre because of his near-perfect pro-MMA record which stands at 26-2. ‘Rush’ also avenged both of his losses successfully in the rematches. However, the bad blood between ‘GSP’ and White started in the twilight days of the former’s career.

White perceived ‘Rush’s’ UFC 167 victory over Johnny Hendricks as an undeserving one. He also wanted to pit the Canadian in a rematch against Hendricks soon after. But, ‘GSP’ took a prolonged timeout from the promotion, which angered the 54-year-old.

Avid UFC fans may know that the two have never really got along pretty well since then. On the other hand, Usman is more of a ‘company guy’ who generally doesn’t turn down White’s offers. This is a huge characteristic that ‘GSP’ lacked, and fans know that White isn’t pretty kind to the fighters who have refused him.