UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Insight From ‘BIG’ Interview With Famous Kazakh Comedian Nurlan Saburov

Interviews and podcasts have seen a significant rise in popularity, with guests sharing their vast experiences, bringing fans closer to their favorite personalities. In a recent interview, former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, currently spending time with football stars, joined popular Kazakh comedian Nurlan Saburov. Sharing the experience about the interview on his Instagram, Khabib expressed that it’s one of the most significant interviews he has done in a long time.

Advertisement

Saburov is well known for his observational sarcastic humor. A few months back, he conducted an interesting interview with Khamzat Chimaev, where he not only talked with the UFC superstar but also showcased his rigorous training.

Now, it seems with Nurmagomedov too, it will be a similar experience—keeping the interview lighthearted, delving into deep philosophical conversations, and offering a glimpse behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2iXZWauetU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

According to the undefeated MMA superstar, this is one of the most significant interviews he has given in the longest time. Consequently, there might be some questions that he hasn’t been able to answer for an extended period and also some experiences that he wanted to share for a long time.

While athletes like him often engage in many public speaking events, a one-on-one interview like this will bring fans one inch closer to their favorite superstar. For now, fans are eagerly awaiting his interview, which will be exclusively on VK.

Until then, check out how “The Eagle” is spending his time after retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Exits MMA, Dives into the Football World

For Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite becoming a huge MMA superstar, his initial dream was to become a footballer. Growing up, he dreamt of being involved in football, even while training in martial arts.

Advertisement

Now that he has retired and left the MMA world, it seems the inner child in him is still trying to live that dream. Currently, he is involved in the football world, meeting various superstars from Zlatan Ibrahimović to Erling Haaland.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BloodyElbow/status/1746950771692757259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Not just that, he frequently attends football stadiums to catch up on football matches. He also plays the game with his Dagestani teammates. Interestingly, in his free time, FIFA is Nurmagomedov’s go-to activity, and he often spends time playing the game. Meanwhile, all eyes are now on his upcoming interview as fans would like to know more about his life after retirement.