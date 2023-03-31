Joe Rogan Blasts Transgender Athlete Lia Thomas, Says Its a Crime That Women Have to Compete With Her

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has made the headlines for a rather disputable opinion on transgender women and their involvement in women’s sports. Joe Rogan has leveraged his platform to voice his concerns on numerous contentious subjects. The comedian has often been scrutinized for his remarks on certain topics.

The 55-year-old is no stranger to criticism. However, he has not let that stop him from being a forthright and candid personality. Rogan has had strong perspectives on the subjects of different genders present in the world today.

The host of the Joe Rogan Experience has voiced his displeasure at the manner in which transgender women utilize their standing. Especially to gain an unfair advantage over their biological women counterparts when it comes to sporting events.

Rogan recently cited the example of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who has competed in multiple swimming tournaments and won the laurels of first place. Needless to say, Rogan wasn’t thrilled about it.

Joe Rogan believes Lia Thomas is an obstacle in the path of the ‘trans’ movement

Rogan recently spoke about how transgender women in sports are a threat to the very foundation of women’s sports. The victim of his smear campaign was Lia Thomas.

Earlier this year, Thomas was included as a part of ESPN’s campaign for Women’s history month. The announcement didn’t sit well with Rogan, whose outcry captivated his viewers’ attention.

On his podcast, Rogan said:

“This trans athlete thing f*cking blows my mind … how many people go along with this? It just blows my mind. I mean that Lia Thomas is still the number one swimmer in the world and it’s a biological male. It’s madness. And not only that, hasn’t even gotten – p*nis removed and has s*x with women apparently.

Rogan continued:

“It’s just what they’ve done to those other girls that are competing against her is just a f*cking crime. It’s horrible. Imagine if you’re a biological woman, you are working your ass off. You are f*cking trying. And this person who just decides they’re a woman with testosterone flowing through their body for their entire life – just dominates you. It’s f*cking maddening.”

Thomas, whose birth name was William Thomas, officially declared herself transgender in 2020. She previously competed on the men’s swim team during her degree at the University of Pennsylvania between 2017 and 2020.

Following this, she opted to swim as part of the university’s women’s team from 2021 to 2022. Rogan has also seen his own name tarnished while commenting on this controversial topic.

The podcaster has been branded a transphobe due to similar comments on trans women in women’s sports.

The podcaster’s principal trouble with the subject

Rogan has detailed his concerns on the topic on multiple occasions before. His primary issue arises from the fact that Lia Thomas is a biological man who is competing with natural women.

In the thick of things, Rogan might lose sight of the problem at hand as he goes on a rampage. But his frustrations are understandable to a certain extent.

A biological male’s testosterone far outweighs that of a woman. It is the chief reason for their physical ability as opposed to their female counterparts.