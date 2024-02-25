“Dana White Let’s Do This”: Ryan Garcia Issues Ultimatum to UFC President, Offers Face-off with Sean O’Malley

The noted UFC bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley expressed his desire to set foot inside the boxing ring right after his title victory at UFC 292. But despite ‘Sugar’ electing Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis as his preferred rival, subsequent events put him in a feud with the noted boxer, Ryan ‘KingRy’ Garcia. A recent ‘X’ update from the 25-year-old boxer added another chapter to the already heated rivalry between these two combat sports stars.

About half a month back, Garcia fired a shot at his UFC bantamweight champ rival earlier when a ‘Sugar’ fan taunted him on Instagram. However, he turned to Elon Musk’s platform this time for the same purpose. Garcia also added a deriding caption to his post. It read:

“Alright rainbow head, There is only one way to find out… Dana let’s do this”

But the snap accompanying Garcia’s update revealed that the entire feud between him and O’Malley had happened on Instagram only. Well, the platform doesn’t matter here. A feud between the two, on both ‘X’ or Instagram may lead to a clash.

With the recent developments, an O’Malley vs. Garcia encounter doesn’t seem to be an impossible one anymore. But as Gracia mentioned, if the fight is to materialize, another person besides ‘Sugar’ and ‘KingRy’ will have to play a pretty pivotal role.

Will the UFC CEO Dana White agree to a Sean O’Malley vs. Ryan Garcia boxing fight?

Multiple videos of the UFC’s head honcho’s words, “we don’t co-promote“, had gone viral on the web. Still, the UFC CEO, Dana White, backed out from his own words in 2017. The 54-year-old joined hands with Stephen Espinoza to co-promote the coveted ‘Money Fight’ between the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor and the famed boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather.

The current scenario indicates that there’s every chance of the same happening once again. A lot of fans may agree that the UFC authorities had been trying to promote O’Malley in the way they had promoted McGregor.

But now that ‘Sugar’ also holds a UFC championship, White may be visualizing the loads of money that he can make by co-promoting the fight.

Well, White has already faced the consequences of failing to back his words once. Hence, it won’t matter much to him, even if he violates his words once more.

This is why the chances of having a coveted Sean O’Malley vs. Ryan Garcia boxing showdown in the future are looking pretty bright as of now.