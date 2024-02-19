HomeSearch

UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Will Alexander Volkanovski Drop Down After His Second Straight UFC Loss?

Souvik Roy
|Published

UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Will Alexander Volkanovski Drop Down After His Second Straight UFC Loss? The Georgian put out another show of his awesome in-octagon prowess at UFC 298. He might have lost the first round of his fight with the former UFC champ-champ, Henry Cejudo. But the insane amount of pressure he put from the second round onwards earned him a unanimous decision victory against 'Triple C'. In his interview with 'The Schmo', Mendez revealed that he has been watching Merab delivering superb performances for a long time. After 'The Schmo's' question about Umar's toughest challenger at bantamweight, Mendez said: "For me, Umar’s toughest challenge has been Merab. It’s been Merab from when I remember watching him. I said, ‘that’s gonna be the toughest challenger’ and he still is." But Umar currently holds the #13 rank in the UFC's bantamweight division. Hence, even if he manages to continue winning, it will still take him quite some time to reach a position where Dana White and Co. can offer him 'The Machine' as a rival. But it's also pertinent to note that Mendez didn't see a threat in either the current UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O'Malley, or the upcoming title challenger, Marlon 'Chito' Vera. The current situation indicates that Umar might meet his toughest UFC bantamweight challenger in a title fight as well. Will Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov fight for the UFC bantamweight gold in the future? Mendez may have adjudged Dvalishvili to be his disciple, Umar's biggest threat at bantamweight. But it doesn't mean that he is anywhere afraid of making Umar fight 'The Machine'. His words later in the interview revealed that wanted Umar to take on this challenge even though it was a tough one. But Umar will probably have to climb up several ranks for this fight to happen. On the other hand, 'The Machine' will probably be the next UFC bantamweight title challenger after the Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera encounter, scheduled for UFC 299. The Georgian's awesome in-octagon prowess also implies that he packs enough to bag the UFC bantamweight gold. Now, if Umar keeps chasing Dvalishvili, fate can make him meet his biggest threat inside the octagon, with the UFC bantamweight title on the line as well. But it won't be wrong to say that fans will have to wait for a long time to witness this fight, if at all.

Alexander Volkanovski
Credits: Imago

UFC fans have always been confused about the factors used to determine the best UFC pound-for-pound fighters. A year ago, it was the noted former UFC featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski, who sat at the top spot of the list. But ‘The Great’ didn’t have a very ruly 2023, which had him losing his apex spot on the list.

Volkanovski stayed at the #3 spot on the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter’s chart to begin this year. But his first encounter of 2024 at UFC 298 also ended in a devastating KO defeat. This is why a large chunk of fans are predicting that the Australian may drop even further on the list now.

Well, the UFC authorities haven’t made any alteration to their list as of now. The athlete rankings page on their official website still showcases ‘Volk’ as the featherweight champ. But the changes are expected to be updated soon. However, Volkanovski’s fans will desperately hope that the top pound-for-pound fighters list stays unchanged.

The Australian avoided dropping down on the list after his UFC 284 fight against the lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, due to the close nature of the encounter. But it was the noted, Jon Jones, who ultimately dethroned ‘Volk’ after his dominant victory against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Still, ‘The Great’ held onto the second spot on the list.

Most fans may not have much to say about ‘Volk’s’ drop to the third spot on the list. It was quite justified as the former featherweight champ picked up another loss against Makhachev at UFC 294. Hence, his UFC 298 defeat might make the fears of his fans come true.

Will Alexander Volkanovski drop another spot in the UFC top pound-for-pound fighters list?

To answer this question, we need to take a look at the current UFC pound-for-pound fighters list. It will reveal that the current UFC welterweight king, Leon Edwards, is the one who sits at the #4 spot currently, just below ‘The Great’. Volkanovski’s recent record says that he currently stands at 1-3 in his last four in-octagon showdowns. ‘Rocky’ trumps ‘The Great’ here by a huge margin.

A look at Edwards’ past four UFC encounters will reveal that he has won all four of them. Moreover, his last defeat came against the former UFC welterweight king, Kamaru Usman in 2015. Almost every UFC fan may know that Edwards avenged his last loss against Usman in a vicious fashion, KO-ing ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with a head kick. He also won their coveted rivalry 2-1 after three fights between them.

Adding to all of this, the Jamaican-British is currently on a 12-fight win streak as well. Hence, it’s quite clear that Edwards has every chance of surpassing Volkanovski on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. However, due to the confusion about the factors determining this list, nothing can be said if the Australian will lose his spot to the UK native or not.

Share this article

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy